Manufacturing, tech expert Travis Hessman to launch 2022-23 business, professional luncheon series at Carthage College

The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition will launch its 2022-23 luncheon series on Thursday, Oct. 27, with a talk by manufacturing and tech expert Travis Hessman focusing on artificial intelligence in light industrial manufacturing.

Part futurist and part manufacturing tech geek, Hessman, now vice president of content at Endeavor Media, built his career reporting on the rise of the new digital manufacturing revolution. His 18-year history as editor-in-chief of trade publications Industry Week and New Equipment Design magazines made him well-placed at the front of the Industry 4.0 revolution.

From artificial intelligence and 3D printing to the Internet of things and industrial wearables, Hessman brings a wealth of history and perspective on the new tools and tech poised to disrupt the course of the industry and spur a new rise in U.S. manufacturing.

“Travis Hessman offers compelling takes on the future of manufacturing, ranging from artificial intelligence to the Internet of things, cybersecurity, and beyond. We’re thrilled to have him speak at Carthage,” said Carthage President John Swallow.

The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition convenes business, civic, and professional leaders from throughout the Southeast Wisconsin region around relevant topics that promote learning, conversation, and relationship-building, in order to build a stronger and more vibrant community. Through BPC’s programming, Carthage invites substantive conversations among both academic and public audiences that further the region’s growth and prosperity.

The BPC is guided in its mission by a steering committee comprised of leaders from Snap-on Tools, Kane Communications, KABA, Kenosha County Executive, PID Architects, Pitts Brothers, LLC, Riley Construction Company, Inc., HARIBO of America, Froedtert South, Inc., Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors, RCEDC, and Johnson Financial Group.

Sponsors of the event support the Carthage Fund and the Ralph Tenuta Experiential Learning Fund, which supports Carthage students as they participate in internships and hands-on learning to prepare for future careers. This event is made possible by the Sam and Gene Johnson Distinguished Visitors Program.

This free event will be held on Oct. 27, with a luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the program at noon. Registration is required.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.carthage.edu/businesscoalition or contact Katharine Keenan; kkeenan@carthage.edu, or call 262-551-6464.