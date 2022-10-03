Manufacturing, tech expert Travis Hessman to launch 2022-23 business, professional luncheon series at Carthage College

The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition will launch its 2022-23 luncheon series on Thursday, Oct. 27, with a talk by manufacturing and tech expert Travis Hessman focusing on artificial intelligence in light industrial manufacturing.
Part futurist and part manufacturing tech geek, Hessman, now vice president of content at Endeavor Media, built his career reporting on the rise of the new digital manufacturing revolution. His 18-year history as editor-in-chief of trade publications Industry Week and New Equipment Design magazines made him well-placed at the front of the Industry 4.0 revolution.
From artificial intelligence and 3D printing to the Internet of things and industrial wearables, Hessman brings a wealth of history and perspective on the new tools and tech poised to disrupt the course of the industry and spur a new rise in U.S. manufacturing.
“Travis Hessman offers compelling takes on the future of manufacturing, ranging from artificial intelligence to the Internet of things, cybersecurity, and beyond. We’re thrilled to have him speak at Carthage,” said Carthage President John Swallow.
The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition convenes business, civic, and professional leaders from throughout the Southeast Wisconsin region around relevant topics that promote learning, conversation, and relationship-building, in order to build a stronger and more vibrant community. Through BPC’s programming, Carthage invites substantive conversations among both academic and public audiences that further the region’s growth and prosperity.
The BPC is guided in its mission by a steering committee comprised of leaders from Snap-on Tools, Kane Communications, KABA, Kenosha County Executive, PID Architects, Pitts Brothers, LLC, Riley Construction Company, Inc., HARIBO of America, Froedtert South, Inc., Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors, RCEDC, and Johnson Financial Group.
Sponsors of the event support the Carthage Fund and the Ralph Tenuta Experiential Learning Fund, which supports Carthage students as they participate in internships and hands-on learning to prepare for future careers. This event is made possible by the Sam and Gene Johnson Distinguished Visitors Program.
This free event will be held on Oct. 27, with a luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the program at noon. Registration is required.
For more information and to register, visit
https://www.carthage.edu/businesscoalition or contact Katharine Keenan; kkeenan@carthage.edu, or call 262-551-6464.
IN PHOTOS: Donald Driver visits Carthage College
Driving home a point
Donald Driver speaks with football players and coaches at Carthage College on Friday. Driver also visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, as well as football players and coaches as part of the college’s Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner and Racine County resident Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, “Dancing with the Stars” champion dancer and a New York Times best-selling author. More photos from his visit can be found online at
Donald Driver, back left, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, center, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program Alexis Vega, left, and Matthew Santos-Bartczyszyn at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver speaks to students in sports management at Cartahge College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, left, autographs a photograph for Rocco LaMacchia Jr., director of admissions and financial aid, at Carthage College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022. LaMacchia is in the photograph where Driver performed a "Lambeau Leap" into the crowd during a game.
Donald Driver speaks with football players and coaches at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver speaks to students in sports management at Cartahge College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver speaks to students in sports management at Cartahge College on Friday Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, left, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, back left, speaks with students from the Urban Teacher Preparation Program at Carthage College on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Donald Driver, back left, speaks with Carthage students from left, Alexis Vega, Matthew Santos-Bartczyszyn, Ryan Skipper and Kelly Sibert, at the college on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
