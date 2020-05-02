Many demonstrate for health care heroes in Kenosha

A number of residents turned out to demonstrate on Saturday afternoon for healthcare workers and other heroes in emergency services working to keep everyone safe and healthy from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
From 12:45 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., demonstrations were held at scheduled intervals at locations downtown and other locations in Kenosha.
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.