Maple sugaring program gives visitors glimpse into process

SOMERS — A much-needed break in winter weather, even if it’s only temporary at best, gave several dozen parents, children and others a fun chance to do plenty of learning Saturday afternoon.

And at the end of the day, they even had a sweet treat to take home.

Staff at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum led 65 visitors through its annual “It’s Maple Sugarin’ Time” class, the first of two weekends available for the public to learn a little bit about the entire process of collecting sap that becomes maple sugar in the end.

From learning how to identify trees, to hands-on experience with tools used to pull the sap, then a trip to where the sap is boiled and cooked before it is packaged up, people of all ages participated.

“In this event, we’re kind of letting the public see the behind-the-scenes (parts) of the process,” said Hawthorn Hollow Naturalist Kailyn Daum, who led the program along with several of her colleagues. “They get to learn about the traditions and history of maple sugaring, get to tap their own tree today and try some maple syrup.”

Daum said there isn’t a specific timetable regarding the entire process, as that’s mostly up to Mother Nature and the kind of weather we’re experiencing.

With the warm weather Saturday, the maple trees were more than happy to get rid of some of the sap, and just in time for the enthusiastic crowd that was split into three groups.

“It depends on the flow,” Daum said. “Depending on the weather, it changes. Right now, it’s warm, so I’m hoping that since we just had a couple cold days, it’s going to flow a little bit more. But if it doesn’t freeze tonight, then it will slow down again. It varies a lot. It takes a couple hours to fully boil from sap to syrup.”

Once enough sap has been collected, then it’s taken to Hawthorn Hollow’s “sugar shack,” where the boiling process begins, which removes the liquid and leaves just the sweet sugar behind. That process, which includes straining and filtering, takes about four hours to complete.

Cooking the sap

And that’s where cook Lori Artiomow, who also is an ecologist with Hawthorn Hollow, takes over.

Artiomow walked through the process, which begins with the wood-burning evaporator. The boiling continues as long as there’s enough sap, about 40 gallons, she said.

“When it’s very close to syrup, we’ll draw off about two gallons, and then we actually finish it off on the propane burners, turn it into syrup there, and then we bottle it,” she said.

Artiomow had three bottles from last season on display to show the differences in the season. Early in the season, the syrup is a much lighter color, and it darkens as the days move along.

And with that different color certainly comes a different flavor, she said.

“The sap changes in composition,” Artiomow said. “Early season, it’s just different components, different molecules, and those molecules change as the season goes on. We call our early season ‘buttery,’ and we’ll say (the later one) is more like molasses. You have the whole flavor grade.

“Everybody likes all of them. If you think of wine, different wines, there’s different syrup for different use. It’s kind of like that.”

Artiomow pointed to the back wall to explain the differences in the length of the season. From 2014 to this year, the earliest first boil happened Feb. 24, 2020, with the latest coming March 14, 2014.

And that’s all based on weather, she said.

“We have to wait until we have below-freezing nights and above-freezing days, so we need that cycle,” Artiomow said. “That’s when the sap is flowing. It’s flowing when you have that going on every day. (Friday night) it didn’t freeze, so now the sap is really flowing. ... Next week should be good for sap.”

When the process is finished, Hawthorn Hollow bottles up the completed product and makes those available for the public to purchase, Daum said.

Last year’s collection sold out completely, she said.

“We’re planning on having some by the end of the month, all bottled up and ready to sell,” Daum said.

Big turnout

Both Daum, who started with Hawthorn Hollow in the fall, and Artiomow said they couldn’t have been more pleased with the turnout Saturday.

And in this, hopefully the end of the COVID-19 pandemic era, just having a chance to be outside among nature was definitely a welcome sight.

“It’s gorgeous out today,” Daum said during Saturday’s program. “It’s amazing. I love to see everyone interested in this kind of stuff. It’s good to get people outside and learning. (The kids) love it. They love learning about something that’s as sweet as syrup. It’s basically candy.

“They love to learn, and it’s important to show them where food comes from. It doesn’t just appear in the grocery stores.”

Hawthorn Hollow is hosting two more classes Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The program is outdoors, and participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear boots because of mud and snow on the trails.

Participants can register at hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/its-maple-sugarin-time. The cost is $15 a person, and children younger than 3 are free. For more information, contact Daum at Kailyn@HawthornHollow.org or by phone at 262-552-8196.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.