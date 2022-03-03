Maple sugaring program offered this month at Hawthorn Hollow in Somers

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum has scheduled its annual “It’s Maple Sugarin’ Time!” family classes for the first two Saturdays in March.

The hands-on classes are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 12 at the sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road, in Somers.

The program is outdoors and participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear boots as there may be snow or mud on the trails.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum has offered traditional maple syrup tapping and cooking programs for more than 10 years. The programs provide a history of Native American traditions and techniques for capturing and cooking maple syrup, also known as sugaring.

Registration is required. Cost for the program is $15 per person and children 3 and under are free. To register, go online to: hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/its-maple-sugarin-time.

Hawthorn Hollow is also seeking volunteers for tapping trees, sap collection, and cooking during the month of March.

For more information about the programs or on volunteering, contact Kailyn Daum, Hawthorn Hollow’s naturalist and education coordinator, at Kailyn@HawthornHollow.org, or by phone at 262-552-8196.

