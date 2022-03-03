Maple sugaring program offered this month at Hawthorn Hollow in Somers

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum has scheduled its annual “It’s Maple Sugarin’ Time!” family classes for the first two Saturdays in March.
The hands-on classes are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 12 at the sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road, in Somers.
The program is outdoors and participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear boots as there may be snow or mud on the trails.
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum has offered traditional maple syrup tapping and cooking programs for more than 10 years. The programs provide a history of Native American traditions and techniques for capturing and cooking maple syrup, also known as sugaring.
Registration is required. Cost for the program is $15 per person and children 3 and under are free. To register, go online to:
hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/its-maple-sugarin-time.
Hawthorn Hollow is also seeking volunteers for tapping trees, sap collection, and cooking during the month of March.
For more information about the programs or on volunteering, contact Kailyn Daum, Hawthorn Hollow’s naturalist and education coordinator, at
Kailyn@HawthornHollow.org, or by phone at 262-552-8196.
IN PHOTOS: Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event -- all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event -- all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive. Early education teacher Justine Jerry said the event was just a chance for families, friends and staff to safely come together to enjoy.
Kenosha Unified School District
Outdoor Winter Family Fun event at Somers Elementary
Somers Elementary held its first Winter Family Fun Event — all outdoors on Dec. 4, 2021. The event featured a story walk and scavenger hunt in the school’s Nature Center; a hot cocoa station; a few local food vendors; a Kindness Tree craft activity; a take- home snowman kit; open playground equipment; yard games; a visit from Somers Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Sparky the Fire Dog; a visit from the bookmobile from Kenosha Public Library; and a kick off to the school’s holiday toiletries donation drive.
Kenosha Unified School District
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.