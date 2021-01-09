March calling for officer's firing planned for Monday

With the Kenosha County District Attorney’s decision not to bring criminal charges against the Kenosha Police officer who shot Jacob Blake, local activists hope to keep the officer from returning to the job.

Leaders of Kenosha will hold a march Monday afternoon, demanding that the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission fire Officer Rusten Sheskey. “Sheskey must be removed from the Kenosha Police Department immediately to keep our community safe,” the group states.

Sheskey’s shooting of Blake in August, captured on a bystander’s video and shared widely on social media, caused outrage and widespread protest. The night of the shooting and the following day that protest exploded into rioting and arson that damaged or destroyed some buildings downtown and in Uptown.

On Tuesday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that after months of investigation by the Department of Justice investigators and a review of that investigation by an independent use-of-force expert, he did not believe criminal charges were warranted in the case.