March Forth for Earth Day event begins Downtown this Friday, will run through April 22

They might not march, but they will definitely gather.

Beginning this Friday, each Friday through April 22, local activists will meet in Downtown Kenosha to raise awareness about climate change as part of March Forth to Earth Day, a statewide effort to draw attention to our environment and the need to take drastic steps to protect our air and water.

The first rally will take place from noon to 1 p.m. this Friday in Civic Center Park, 900 57th St.

The weekly one-hour rallies are part of a movement of environmental activist organizations throughout the state, according to local organizer Marieta Huff.

These organizations include Building Unity Wisconsin, Native Lives Matter Coalition, Our Wisconsin Revolution and Sunrise Fox Valley.

“This is a build-up to Earth Day, an opportunity for like-minded people to get together to share information and enthusiasm to effect change that will make our climate more likely to be livable,” Huff said.

A media advisory issued by March Forth for Earth Day organizers emphasizes the following concerns:

A halt to expansions of fossil fuel infrastructure.

Recognizing the epidemic of murdered and missing indigenous women and girls related to resource extraction activities.

A call for Enbridge to remove failing pipelines from Wisconsin and stop polluting and threatening the treaty lands of Wisconsin’s First Nations people.

A call for leaders and policymakers to facilitate rapid and massive investment in the transition to clean and renewable energy.

A declaration of a statewide and national climate emergency.

The Kenosha group is affiliated with Building Unity Wisconsin out of Madison. Huff became involved with the group as a member of Kenosha Green Congregations after being contacted by Tim Cordon, founder of Building Unity Wisconsin.

In Kenosha, March Forth to Earth Day will consist of weekly events raising issues including anti-carbon emissions and pro-treaty rights.

Of special concern is “stopping Line 5,” an oil pipeline that cuts across northern Wisconsin.

“(Line 5) threatens the treaty tights of the Native Americans of the Bad River Reservation,” Huff said. “This pipeline carries bitumen, a thick dirty oil from Canada, to refineries in the U.S.”

Promoting unity

Another goal of March Forth to Earth Day gatherings will be to unite Kenosha residents interested in promoting climate concerns and other issues, Huff said.

“The goal is to have more people to have a ‘Holy cats!’ reaction to what’s going on with our environment,” she said.

Kenosha is one of seven Wisconsin communities holding noon rallies for the next eight weeks. Another eight communities are holding 5 p.m. rallies each Friday until April 22.

The one-hour Friday rallies will consist of “signs, speakers and some information to share,” Huff said.

“In future, we might offer crafts for kids,” she added.

Huff added that even if there isn’t a big crowd this Friday, she expects it to grow in coming weeks, with future activities throughout the community.

The fact there won’t be marching is not a problem, of course.

“It’s just about the play on words, with the date and the idea of going forward,” Huff said.

