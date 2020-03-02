Mardi Gras raises funds for Woman and Children's Horizons
About 150 guests attended Women and Children’s Horizons’ annual Mardi Gras fundraiser, which took place Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.

It was a new location for the event, which had been at the UAW Hall for more than 10 years before the building was sold.

Guests enjoyed an American/Cajun buffet, music, dancing, silent auction, cash bar, coffee/dessert bar and themed games.

Many guests took the theme to heart, wearing costumes, cocktail attire or fancy hats.

The event is the agency’s biggest fundraiser each year, supporting its programs aimed at helping victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

“The money we raise makes it possible for families to have shelter, for victims of abuse to have support in court and for us to respond to calls 24/7,” WCH Executive Director Diana Newton said.

