Mark Lewis promoted to president of The Tulsa World Media Company

Mark Lewis, who served as the publisher and president for the Wisconn Valley Media group, has been promoted to president of the Tulsa World Media Group.

After nearly 13 years here, Lewis is leaving southeastern Wisconsin and the Wisconn Valley Media Group, which includes The Journal Times in Racine, Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News.

“I have enjoyed all the years I have spent in Racine. I have raised three kids there and will always feel like it’s home. I will miss all the people who I have come to know as friends and I believe southeastern Wisconsin has a bright future ahead of it,” Lewis said.

Lewis started as the publisher of The Journal Times in 2009 and when Lee acquired United Communications Corp (UCC) in 2019 he went on to lead the Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News.

“I am proud and impressed with the leadership he exhibited during the acquisition of UCC, and bringing Kenosha and Lake Geneva into the Lee family,” said Chris White, the president of Lee’s Western Media Group.

“Mark has earned this promotion. During his work, Mark developed a reputation for delivering outstanding performance and for developing strong, high-performing teams,” White continued in announcing the promotion.

During his tenure with the Wisconn Valley Media group, Lewis was actively involved in the community.

He was chairman of the board for Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC), vice chairman for the Racine County Economic Development Corporation, on the board for the Wheaton Foundation and served on administrative services for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine.

He also served as president for Goodfellows, a nonprofit that focuses on youth activities including providing assistance to Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program, which provides donated toys to children in need during the holidays.

Going forward, Clint Wiedholz will continue to oversee advertising in Racine and Rob Ireland will continue to oversee advertising operations in Kenosha and Lake Geneva.

Stephanie Jones will be overseeing news as the southeastern Wisconsin regional editor, working directly with Adam Rogan, The Journal Times news editor, and John Sloca, the Kenosha News news editor. Jones is the Lake Geneva Regional News editor and former Journal Times editor.

