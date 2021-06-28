Market Square expanding; New "mini mall" to house Taco Bell

SOMERS — Market Square in Somers is expanding yet again with the addition of a Taco Bell, Popeyes and a Dunkin’ Donuts, among other yet-to-be named businesses.

“Our projects are moving right along,” Somers Village President George Stoner said at the June Village Board meeting, adding excavation work has begun on the four-unit “mini mall” that will be anchored by Taco Bell.

Somers Market Square is the development anchored by Walmart and Sam's Club at the southwest corner of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway S (38th Street).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The multi-tenant commercial building by Albor Restaurant Group, LLC will be located just southwest of the multi-tenant building anchored by Starbucks. It will have a 300-square-foot outdoor patio dining area.

The Albor group has been a Taco Bell franchisee for 35 years and currently owns and operates 19 stores in Wisconsin. The LLC also owns and operates businesses in Denver, Chicago, and other regions.

The Village Board and Plan Commission gave the OK for the project in January.