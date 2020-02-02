Marriage licenses for Feb2

Jose Antonio Vargas and Sonia Melnik
Adam Brennan Reas and Amanda Eva Kennedy
Samuel Jacobs Barbour and Nicole Anne Brewer
James Emil Meinen Jr. and Linda Marie Ramos
Vincent Todd Green and Nicole Ann Girolamo
Anthony Joseph Sallese Jr. and Chelsea Rae harris
John Sloca
Production Editor
