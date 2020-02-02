You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Feb2
Marriage licenses for Feb2

Jose Antonio Vargas and Sonia Melnik

Adam Brennan Reas and Amanda Eva Kennedy

Samuel Jacobs Barbour and Nicole Anne Brewer

James Emil Meinen Jr. and Linda Marie Ramos

Vincent Todd Green and Nicole Ann Girolamo

Anthony Joseph Sallese Jr. and Chelsea Rae harris

