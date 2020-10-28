Martice Fuller charged in fight at Kenosha County Jail, a week in lead up to his homicide trial

A week before he is scheduled to go to trial, homicide defendant Martice Fuller picked up a new charge after getting into a fight in jail.
The 17-year-old Fuller was charged Tuesday, along with three other men housed at the Kenosha County Jail, with battery by a prisoner, a felony. The four are alleged to have battered a 17-year-old who is in custody at the jail for vehicle theft. The person targeted in the fight does not appear to have been seriously injured according to the criminal complaint on the battery charge.
Fuller is scheduled to go to trial Monday for the May 2019 shooting death of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga, 15, and for shooting and attempting to kill her mother Stephanie. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shootings at the Juga home in Kenosha.
It’s the third try to bring Fuller to trial.
In February 2020, with the jury selected and opening statements scheduled to begin, prosecutors told the court that after the jury was selected Fuller had reached out to several people asking them to contact members of the jury on his behalf. The trial was called off and Fuller was later charged with four counts of soliciting communication with jurors.
He was again scheduled to go to trial in August, that date called off when unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer left the county without enough deputies to handle security at the trial.
The trial is now scheduled to begin Monday. It will be held at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. in Bristol to allow social distancing of jurors and people attending the trial. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people allowed to watch the trial in person will be sharply limited.
The digital broadcast network Court TV plans to livestream Fuller trial next week online at www.courttv.com.
