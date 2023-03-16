For a few more hours today, I can live in blissful ignorance.

Then the flurry of NCAA Basketball Tournament games starts up, and my bracket will immediately be busted.

But all is not lost, as long as I can enjoy the real fun of March Madness.

By which I mean, of course, the parade of wacky collegiate mascots about to descend on a national viewing audience.

While the basketball games may draw the most attention, I’ll be watching the sidelines to catch a glimpse of a Golden Eagle or even (gasp!) the truly horrifying “Friar Dom,” Providence’s mascot. The ghoulish figure, with a gaping mouth and soulless eyes, resembles Voldemort’s less-attractive brother.

And while Providence uses its mascot to terrorize its opponents, other schools celebrate the weird, wonderful world of fuzzy characters and men in capes:

It’s “reigning” cats and dogs: Each year, the NCAA Tournament is filled with teams sporting feline and canine monikers. We’ve got the Tigers of Missouri, Auburn, Princeton, Memphis and Texas Southern; the Wildcats of Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas State and Northwestern; the Cougars of Houston and Charleston; the Bobcats of Montana State; and the Catamounts (a fancier name for a cougar) of Vermont. And let’s not forget the Panthers from Pittsburgh and the Nittany Lions of Penn State.

This year’s slate also features plenty of canines, too, including the Bulldogs of Gonzaga, Drake and UNC Ashville and the Huskies from the University of Connecticut.

Trojans, Spartans — what’s the difference? Plenty of teams opt for classical soldiers, including the Trojans of the University of Southern California and the Spartans of Michigan State. To settle this dispute, tune in today for the “Ancient Greece Bowl” when the MSU Spartans take on the USC Trojans in an opening round game.

Missed opportunity: Colgate University’s teams are called the Raiders and not, as one would hope, the Fighting Cavities!

Going green: It’s only fitting that during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, two different Gaels — from Saint Mary’s and Iona — are in the field.

Angry birds: Several mascots sprout wings, including Marquette’s Golden Eagle (and not, as my old sweatshirt says, the Marquette Warriors), Virginia Tech’s HokieBird, Creighton’s Bluejay and “Herky the Hawk,” representing the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Who gives a hoot? There are two Owls in the tournament: Florida Atlantic and Kennesaw State.

Who you calling mythical? The Kansas Jayhawks are named for a mythical bird combining the names of two birds, the hawk and the blue jay. But don’t tell the mascot; he thinks he’s real!

Cue the Weather Channel: The Iowa State Cyclones are in the tourney. But the Iowa State mascot is Cy the Cardinal because — apparently — depicting a cyclone via a furry costume is difficult. Ditto for the Miami Hurricanes, whose mascot is Sebastian the Ibis, a native marsh bird.

What the devil? The Duke Blue Devils are named for a French infantry unit, the Chasseurs Alpins, and not — as everyone assumes — because of a deal the school’s legendary Coach K made with a certain underworld lord. Still, the mascot’s name is Blucifer ... so you decide.

Missing in action: Indiana University doesn’t have a mascot. Probably because the team is called the Hoosiers, and no one can decide for sure what that means beyond “someone from Indiana.” My Hoosier husband, Rex, an IU graduate, takes perverse pride in this, telling me, “We don’t need a mascot to beat your butt!” Yes, he loves to trash talk at this time of year.

Mixed message: While Alabama’s team is the Crimson Tide, the mascot is an elephant named Big Al. Totally unrelated.

Pass the pork: Only one major sports team in the U.S. — the Arkansas Razorbacks — has a porcine nickname. Which seems impossible in a nation so obsessed with bacon.

Our neighbors to the south: The University of Illinois Fighting Illini have had no official mascot since 2007, when Chief Illiniwek was retired after the NCAA determined the American Indian-themed image to be “hostile and abusive.” Students at the school created a new mascot featuring the belted kingfisher, a blue and orange bird native to the state, but it has yet to be officially adopted by the school. Will they be cheering Go Kingfish?

The stuff of nightmares II: While Providence’s “Friar Dom” mascot has to be the creepiest mascot ever conceived, a close runner-up is the Texas Christian University’s Horned Frog mascot. If you see this anywhere near your home, call pest control!

One for the history majors: The Cavaliers from Virginia face off against the Paladins from Furman today in the opening round. If you use the root definitions of their nicknames, you’ll be watching the supporters of King Charles I vs. members of Charlemagne’s court in France.

As much fun as all this mascot madness is, however, if you fill out your bracket based on whether Purdue Pete can out rebound the the Xavier Musketeer, you’re on your own. Now excuse me why I try to figure out why the Maryland team is called the Terrapins. A turtle would seem to have little chance of success on a basketball court.