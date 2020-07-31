Mask donation comes at perfect time

Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel echoed Smetana’s sentiments.

“We’re always appreciative of good community partners,” he said. “We’re just really thankful and appreciative of the company being support of the police department.”

IRIS began making masks about 10 years ago at its China plant, Retlick said, but when the pandemic hit, it only seemed like a natural transition to make that happen here.

For now, the company has been able to reach into its inventory to help out locally.

“Our company decided to bring production to the U.S.,” he said. “In the meantime, we are importing them from our facilities in China and doing anything we can to help our local communities where our facilities are located.”

In July, IRIS provided 10,000 masks to the United Way of Kenosha County to be sold to organizations and businesses at a significant discount — another example of how community-minded the company is, Retlick said.

“We’re fortunate enough to have some extra inventory of the masks, so if we can help out where we can, we certainly will do so,” he said.

Keeping both his staff and the public healthy continues to be a top priority, Smetana said.