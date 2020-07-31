Mask donation comes at perfect time

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The timing couldn’t have been more perfect.
Fresh off the statewide mandate by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers that requires face masks— that begins today — the village’s police department now has a replenished inventory.
In a brief ceremony Friday morning at the Roger Prange Municipal, 8600 Green Bay Road, IRIS USA Inc. National Sales Manager Aaron Retlick presented 8,400 3-ply disposable ear loop face masks to Police Chief David Smetana.
IRIS, which has been in the village since 1996, announced in April it was adding to its production line to begin producing masks. The company is investing $10 million in new machinery and additional employees, and by September, will be producing 120 million disposable masks a month.
Smetana was excited to receive the donation, as he attempts to keep the entire department safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a great working relationship with many businesses in the village,” he said. “We are neighbors, and we are community partners. The community partnership we have with IRIS USA has been longstanding.
“We’ve assisted them with some critical planning, and they’ve helped us with some containers and some of the great products that they have. Getting this additional stockpile of protective equipment for our staff and our officers, it just goes a long way in making sure that we can still go out and complete our mission.”
Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel echoed Smetana’s sentiments.
“We’re always appreciative of good community partners,” he said. “We’re just really thankful and appreciative of the company being support of the police department.”
IRIS began making masks about 10 years ago at its China plant, Retlick said, but when the pandemic hit, it only seemed like a natural transition to make that happen here.
For now, the company has been able to reach into its inventory to help out locally.
“Our company decided to bring production to the U.S.,” he said. “In the meantime, we are importing them from our facilities in China and doing anything we can to help our local communities where our facilities are located.”
In July, IRIS provided 10,000 masks to the United Way of Kenosha County to be sold to organizations and businesses at a significant discount — another example of how community-minded the company is, Retlick said.
“We’re fortunate enough to have some extra inventory of the masks, so if we can help out where we can, we certainly will do so,” he said.
Keeping both his staff and the public healthy continues to be a top priority, Smetana said.
“When we’re having contact with the public, when we’re going inside houses and businesses, our officers have the masks,” he said. “We’ve had points where we’ve masked up in the building, too, just to make sure if something is going on that we have the ability to keep ourselves kind of isolated and make sure the officers and staff remain safe and healthy.
“We are critical to the infrastructure of the village, so we want to make sure we remain in a healthy place to get that done.”
As for the community his department serves? Smetana said he hopes the residents will heed the governor’s order as the state attempts to get the rising positive case numbers under control.
“I’m hoping that this is a short-term deal and we’re going to be able to get through this,” he said. “It’s a small thing to ask if you’re out at a business, you’re at a store, (to) put a mask on. The governor’s order is the governor’s order. We intend to comply with that order.”
