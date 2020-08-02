Mask mandate brings compliance, and plenty of opinions

Schmidly and his wife, Pam, were shopping at Stile Vegetable Farm and Greenhouse, 11717 Sheridan Road, Pleasant Prairie, where all of the customers and staff had masks.

Wearing a mask while waiting for a table outside of Frank’s Diner, 508 58th St., Milwaukee resident Dave Campbell also felt it was high time for a statewide mask order. “It’s probably too little too late,” he said. “(As a country) there has definitely been a lack of concise direction.”

Others expressed optimism.

“If we can do one thing to save one life we should be doing it,” said Jennifer Wagner, owner of Duck Duck Goose Children’s Shop, 5811 Sixth Ave.

She said her store had been requiring the use of masks since reopening late this spring, she said, “I just want this (virus) to go down so kids can go back to school.”

“I’m hoping I don’t have to tell people to wear them,” she said, indicating the pile of free disposable masks in plastic bags by the door.

“We’re not opposed to it as long as we keep people healthy,” said Mary Franceschina, an Illinois resident visiting Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies, 5819 6th Ave. with husband, George.