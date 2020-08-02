Mask mandate brings compliance, and plenty of opinions

It’s new but also not-so-new.
The mandatory wearing of face masks in Wisconsin, already in place in several communities in the state, went into effect yesterday.
On Thursday Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask order in response to spiking cases of coronavirus statewide. The new public health emergency order requires the wearing of masks for anyone age 5 and up for all enclosed spaces except a person’s home.
The order also applies to outdoor bars and restaurants, except when people are eating or drinking.
While the statewide order is new, facial coverings had already been required by food service personnel and adopted by several local stores and big box stores including Target and Walmart.
Several Wisconsin counties have also issued mandates. On July 14 Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett signed a mask order into law; a day after Dane County’s new mask mandate went into effect. Racine has a similar order.
On Saturday, the Kenosha News surveyed owners and patrons of several local businesses regarding the new order. We found the mandate being met with compliance and plenty of opinions.
“You’re late!” exclaimed Steve Schmidly of Buffalo Grove, Ill., referring to Wisconsin’s being behind Illinois on requiring masks. “(Wisconsin) should have figured out that if (the virus) is happening all over the world, it would happen here too!”
Schmidly and his wife, Pam, were shopping at Stile Vegetable Farm and Greenhouse, 11717 Sheridan Road, Pleasant Prairie, where all of the customers and staff had masks.
Wearing a mask while waiting for a table outside of Frank’s Diner, 508 58th St., Milwaukee resident Dave Campbell also felt it was high time for a statewide mask order. “It’s probably too little too late,” he said. “(As a country) there has definitely been a lack of concise direction.”
Others expressed optimism.
“If we can do one thing to save one life we should be doing it,” said Jennifer Wagner, owner of Duck Duck Goose Children’s Shop, 5811 Sixth Ave.
She said her store had been requiring the use of masks since reopening late this spring, she said, “I just want this (virus) to go down so kids can go back to school.”
“I’m hoping I don’t have to tell people to wear them,” she said, indicating the pile of free disposable masks in plastic bags by the door.
“We’re not opposed to it as long as we keep people healthy,” said Mary Franceschina, an Illinois resident visiting Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies, 5819 6th Ave. with husband, George.
“I agree with it — I don’t want my kids getting sick,” said Kenosha resident Sara McParland, as she exited Something Different, 5716 6th Ave.
Saturday was the first day that Something Different had posted requirements that its customers wear masks inside the store.
“I understand why people like it but personally I don’t like masks because I have a hard time breathing and it’s hard to talk to people on the phone with them on,” said manager Tina Lopez.
Although Lopez said she believes that wearing masks should be personal choice, she and the store are fully compliant with the order. “We’re just trying to keep our doors open,” she said.
Wagner said that before the mandate made mask-wearing official, she wouldn’t patronize a business that didn’t require masks. “As a sole owner of a business I can’t afford to get sick — who’s going to pay the bills?”
For Katie and Brandon Franz the statewide mandate comes as a relief.
The couple moved to Kenosha from Illinois last November and said they were concerned in recent weeks when they didn’t see people wearing masks. “I hope people take it seriously; I feel that wearing masks is being kind to one another,” Katie said.
“We’ve got to be team players,” said Brandon. “If we all participate we’ll do great; if not, we won’t.”
