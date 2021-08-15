Masking ordinance proposal scheduled to be on Kenosha City Council agenda Monday night

The issue of face coverings amid the surge of new COVID-19 cases nationally due to the Delta variant is on the Kenosha City Council’s agenda for Monday night.

Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who represents the city’s 10th District, is proposing to repeal the sunset of Kenosha’s previous citywide face covering mandate, which ended May 26. The proposal is being considered as a first reading to be deferred for later discussion at the Public Safety and Welfare Committee. The council's vote on the proposal would then take place Sept. 8.

Kenosha’s rule had required that anyone over the age of 5 wear a mask while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city.

According to the proposed revised ordinance, the wearing of masks would be reinstated citywide, as before, and would remain effective through March 31, 2022. Kennedy could not be reached Sunday for comment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 cases have been soaring across the country, including in Wisconsin, as the highly contagious delta variant of of the coronavirus spreads. As of last week, Wisconsin’s seven-day case average stood at 1,121. That’s up from seven-day averages around 75 in early July. As of last week, 52.9% of the state’s eligible population had received at least one dose of vaccine.