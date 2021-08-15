Masking ordinance proposal scheduled to be on Kenosha City Council agenda Monday night

The issue of face coverings amid the surge of new COVID-19 cases nationally due to the Delta variant is on the Kenosha City Council’s agenda for Monday night.
Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who represents the city’s 10th District, is proposing to repeal the sunset of Kenosha’s previous citywide face covering mandate, which ended May 26. The proposal is being considered as a first reading to be deferred for later discussion at the Public Safety and Welfare Committee. The council's vote on the proposal would then take place Sept. 8.
Kenosha’s rule had required that anyone over the age of 5 wear a mask while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city.
According to the proposed revised ordinance, the wearing of masks would be reinstated citywide, as before, and would remain effective through March 31, 2022. Kennedy could not be reached Sunday for comment.
COVID-19 cases have been soaring across the country, including in Wisconsin, as the highly contagious delta variant of of the coronavirus spreads. As of last week, Wisconsin’s seven-day case average stood at 1,121. That’s up from seven-day averages around 75 in early July. As of last week, 52.9% of the state’s eligible population had received at least one dose of vaccine.
Gov. Tony Evers said his administration will make a decision this week about whether to mandate state workers get the vaccine. The administration last week ordered all state workers to wear masks indoors.
Asked if he might mandate school teachers and staff get vaccinated as California did Wednesday, Evers’ attorney, Ryan Nilsestuen said a state Supreme Court ruling last year that Evers lacks the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate took away most of the administration’s tools to implement statewide mitigation measures. Evers did say, however, he hasn’t ruled out monetary incentives for vaccinations.
He also announced his administration has distributed about $50 million in federal coronavirus relief money to 115 out-of-school program and childcare providers to help increase enrollment in virtual and in-person programming and increase mental health support.
The nation’s daily number of new COVID-19 cases has risen more than 50% over the past two weeks, according to official reports, in an alarming trend reaching back to roughly the start of the summer.