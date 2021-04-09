Masks deemed optional at Paris School: County health officer urges that they still be worn

TOWN OF PARIS — Mask wearing is optional at Paris School, which never instituted an official mask policy, now that the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide mask mandate.
Paris Consolidated School District Administrator Roger Gahart said the district, which also held only in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, asked students, staff and guests in the building to comply with the state mandate, and, “essentially everyone did.”
“We absolutely respect and support the choices of all with regard to wearing or not wearing face masks,” Gahart wrote in a statement on the matter.
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said she has received calls from concerned parents after an email was sent out regarding masks being optional. She said she is “very concerned” and is urging students to continue to wear masks in the effort “to prevent community spread and keep the students and families safe.”
“The best recommendation, supported by the CDC, is that masks should be prioritized in schools,” Freiheit said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all schools “implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing.”
“With the increased case rates, and new variants spreading, it is Kenosha County Public Health’s highest recommendation that masks are still a vital and most important public health protection measure against COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “While we do not have the ability to stop school districts from making their own decisions, we base all of our recommendations in science and will continue to educate around risk prevention measures that keep Kenosha County residents safe both inside and outside of schools.”
Freiheit said she is concerned students could be asymptomatic carriers of COVID.
Gahart’s email to families indicated the bus company the school uses, Burlington-based Thomas Bus Service, still requires all bus riders to wear face masks.
Alone with its policy
Paris is the only school district in Kenosha County without a mask policy in place.
Wheatland Center School Administrator Marty McGinley said the board took action last week to continue its “current practice of requiring masks.” The board assess its plan each month, which includes reviewing “all aspects of planning related to the pandemic,” such as the instructional model and mitigation measures.
Westosha Central High School, Wilmot Union High School and Riverview School are among the rural districts that have already made a decision to continue mask-wearing through the end of the school year.
“Our School Board passed a mask requirement resolution a few months back that stated that students and staff will be required to wear masks at school and school events for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year,” WCHS District Administrator John Gendron said.
The Kenosha Unified School District says its School Board-adopted policies remain in place, despite the court ruling.
According to the district’s website: “Per the Return 2020 plan and Board Administrative Regulation 4229, mask wearing, physical distancing and other safety measures still apply despite being fully vaccinated, having had COVID-19, or the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision regarding the statewide mandate.”