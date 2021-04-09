Masks deemed optional at Paris School: County health officer urges that they still be worn

TOWN OF PARIS — Mask wearing is optional at Paris School, which never instituted an official mask policy, now that the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide mask mandate.

Paris Consolidated School District Administrator Roger Gahart said the district, which also held only in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, asked students, staff and guests in the building to comply with the state mandate, and, “essentially everyone did.”

“We absolutely respect and support the choices of all with regard to wearing or not wearing face masks,” Gahart wrote in a statement on the matter.

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said she has received calls from concerned parents after an email was sent out regarding masks being optional. She said she is “very concerned” and is urging students to continue to wear masks in the effort “to prevent community spread and keep the students and families safe.”

“The best recommendation, supported by the CDC, is that masks should be prioritized in schools,” Freiheit said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all schools “implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing.”