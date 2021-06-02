Mass vaccination clinics ending in Kenosha County on Friday

Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics are ending after this week, but the service will remain available by appointment only at two locations.

The final, no-appointment-needed clinic will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

In future weeks and months, appointments will be available to receive first and second doses at the Nurse of the Day Clinic in the Job Center and at the Wellness Center Clinic at 2000 63rd St., above the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency/Women Infants and Children (WIC) office.

Appointments may be made on the county’s online appointment scheduling site at kenoshacounty.timetap.com, or by contacting the Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination call center at 262-605-6799. Homebound individuals may also contact the call center to make a home visit appointment.

Friday’s community vaccination clinic and subsequent appointments at the two public health clinic sites are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County. Clients may choose between the Moderna, Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (Note: Pfizer remains the only vaccine variety approved for use by those under the age of 18.)

