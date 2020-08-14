Massey waives extradition, headed back to Kenosha

×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The 29- year-old man wanted in a shooting of a Kenosha Police officer last week waived extradition Friday morning in Lake County (Ind.) Court.
Jonathan T. Massey is expected to be returned to Kenosha to face charges within a "reasonable amount" of time, Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan said.
In Lake County, that means within 14 days.
Massey, who appeared in a wheelchair during his court hearing, told Sullivan he's currently homeless when he was asked for an address.
The United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Gary (Ind.) Police Department SWAT took Massey into custody without incident at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Massey was apprehended in a residence with several firearms. He was first transported to an area hospital for a gunshot wound he suffered in the shooting, then taken to the Lake County Jail.
Once he's returned, Massey is expected to face felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
UPTOWN FIRE
Multiple area fire departments fight a blaze that began at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave., in Uptown Wednesday morning, causing damage to multiple businesses inside the structure on the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters with multiple area agencies gather on 22nd Avenue just north of 63rd Street Wednesday morning. Approximately nine area departments fought the blaze at a structure at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue in Uptown.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters with Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Truck 32 spray water on the building at 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue in Uptown Wednesday, hoping to put out the blaze that ultimately damaged multiple businesses housed in the building.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Multiple area fire departments fight a blaze that began at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave., in Uptown Wednesday morning, causing damage to multiple businesses inside the structure on the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters from multiple agencies fight a fire in Uptown Wednesday morning, as Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, bottom center, discusses the situation with other emergency responders on the ground.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, second from left, speaks with members of the media while his department, and approximately eight others from around the area, battle the fire at the building at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, second from left, speaks with members of the media while his department, and approximately eight others from around the area, battle the fire at the building at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Multiple area fire departments fight a blaze that began at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave., in Uptown Wednesday morning, causing damage to multiple businesses inside the structure on the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
A woman points to the fire at the structure on the corner of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Uptown while holding her son in her arms.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters with Kenosha Fire Department's Truck 7 battle the Uptown blaze from above Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Multiple area fire departments fight a blaze that began at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave., in Uptown Wednesday morning, causing damage to multiple businesses inside the structure on the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Kenosha firefighters shoot water into the upper windows of Bellissima's Boutique while battling a fire in the building that houses the business at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue in Uptown Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Kenosha firefighters shoot water into the upper windows of Bellissima’s Boutique while battling a fire in the building that houses the business at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue in Uptown Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters with Kenosha Fire Department’s Truck 7 battle the Uptown blaze from above Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
A firefighter with Kenosha Fire Department Truck 7 helps their colleague down from the ladder they both manned while battling the Wednesday morning blaze.
Daniel Thompson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.