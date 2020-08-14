Massey waives extradition, headed back to Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 29- year-old man wanted in a shooting of a Kenosha Police officer last week waived extradition Friday morning in Lake County (Ind.) Court.

Jonathan T. Massey is expected to be returned to Kenosha to face charges within a "reasonable amount" of time, Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan said.

In Lake County, that means within 14 days.

Massey, who appeared in a wheelchair during his court hearing, told Sullivan he's currently homeless when he was asked for an address.

The United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Gary (Ind.) Police Department SWAT took Massey into custody without incident at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Massey was apprehended in a residence with several firearms. He was first transported to an area hospital for a gunshot wound he suffered in the shooting, then taken to the Lake County Jail.

Once he's returned, Massey is expected to face felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

