Master Conceptual Plan for future Pleasant Prairie Village Green Center approved

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board on Monday approved the revised Master Conceptual Plan for the proposed Village Green Center (VGC) mixed-use development. The plan covers approximately 180 acres of land, generally located at Springbrook Road, 39th Avenue and State Highway 165.

Public discussions for a Village Center began more than 25 years ago. Over the decades, village staff has gathered community feedback and worked to create a plan for a downtown community space that fits into the surrounding communities and offers amenities for residents and area visitors.

The Village Board initially considered the revised plan in December 2021. The updated Master Conceptual Plan reduces the residential density from an earlier concept, lowering the residential units from 533 to 380 in the western and eastern portions of the development.

The revised plan also identifies potential sites for up to 75,000 square feet of commercial development around the central open green space. The overall plan received Village Board support in December. However, before moving forward, board members requested the Village Plan Commission to review the new proposed density and the demand for retail in the area.

The Plan Commission reviewed the updated Master Conceptual Plan on March 21 and gave a favorable recommendation for the plan to the Village Board. The plan includes a combination of high-, medium- and low-density residential housing and mixed-use, civic, commercial and hospitality developments. It consists of a central green space with pedestrian-friendly connections to provide a community gathering space and encourage walkable access to housing, commercial and event spaces.

The higher-density commercial buildings are planned for the central area of VGC. The density then transitions outward, reducing the number of housing units and creating various housing types that fit into the surrounding community and offer a range of housing price points.

RINKA, a full-service design and architecture collective based in Milwaukee, developed the overall Master Conceptual Plan from ideas generated in 2019 by the Community Collaboration Group and feedback from the 2020 Draft Master Conceptual Plan. Over the past two years, village staff has worked with RINKA to ensure key design drivers were maintained and to determine the viability of project components. The updated plan incorporates Village Board recommendations to reduce retail space and Plan Commission recommendations to reduce the number of housing units at the perimeter of VGC.

Public participation sought

In addition, Village Board members approved a resolution Monday to adopt a public participation plan for updating the Village Comprehensive Plan through the design year of 2050. This public participation plan intends to serve two purposes: To provide opportunities for public input throughout the comprehensive planning update process and to adopt a Public Participation Plan, which is a requirement of the Wisconsin comprehensive planning law.

The Village Plan Commission and village staff will actively solicit comments at appropriate stages during the process of updating the Village Comprehensive Plan from village residents, local businesses and other interested parties.

The Plan Commission will hold and consider updates to the chapters of the Comprehensive Plan at regularly-scheduled meetings during the planning process. All meetings will be open to the public, and an opportunity for public comment will be provided during each meeting, both virtually and in-person.

Meeting agendas and minutes are available on the Village website, PleasantPrairieWi.gov. Planning information will also be provided via Village Newsletters, press releases and social media outlets.

