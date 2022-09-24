Master Gardener to give free Kenosha area Adventures in Lifelong Learning lecture on Monday

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, will host a free lecture on the topic of titled “Farming, Gardening, Seeds, Soils.”

It will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. online via Zoom (or hybrid)

Art Scheele, a farmer/gardener, will be the featured speaker. He was born and raised on a "family farm" in northwest Illinois. In his earlier career (starting in the 1970’s), he served in the Illinois National Guard and farmed “on my own,” raising crops, cattle, and hogs and taking numerous junior college soil/agronomy/Ag courses. He also became a dealer for a regional seed corn company. He later became district sales manager for that company while he continued to farm.

Since 2001, Scheele has expanded a personal business in certified organic and non-GMO farm seeds and has given numerous soil/nutrition/agronomy short courses. And he has been a Master Gardener - with University of Illinois Extension, and now with the UW System.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/ALL.