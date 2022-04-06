Matt Rizzo named St. Joseph Catholic Academy president; had been serving in interim role

Matt Rizzo has been appointed to the role of president of St. Joseph Catholic Academy by Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kathleen Cepelka said, “Our months-long search brought us to the conclusion that the most qualified candidate is right here with us in Matthew Rizzo.
“His experience, professionalism and ability to bring people together toward a common vision will help St. Joseph Catholic Academy continue its legacy of excellence.”
Rizzo was previously the middle school principal at SJCA before being appointed interim school president in January. SJCA High School Principal Bridget Bartholomew has taken on academic leadership of both the middle school and high school.
St. Joseph Catholic Academy is a comprehensive 3K through grade 12 Catholic college preparatory school, comprised of two academic campuses designed to educate the whole child. It is comprised of two campuses located at 2401 69th St.
Racine 21-year-old allegedly drove drunk with two children in car, crashed into a tree
Kenosha Police shut down reported drug house in Uptown neighborhood
Samantha Kerkman defeats Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Kenosha County executive race
UPDATE: Three Kenosha County Board races too close to call, likely to lead to recounts
Kenosha Unified voters return long-time incumbent, elect two newcomers to School Board
Two Illinois children die after families contacted by child welfare; coroner says it's worst case of abuse he's seen
Kenosha police respond to multiple calls of gunfire at 51st Street and 17th Avenue
4-month-old dies after physical abuse; daycare worker arrested in death, Mineral Point police say
Black Disabled Women Point Out the Layers Behind Chris Rock's Alopecia "Joke" at the Oscars
Kenosha City Council will see some turnover, as two incumbents lose re-election bids
Kenosha woman sentenced to prison for hitting, killing woman with truck, then fleeing
The most contested races in over a decade will be decided by Kenosha County voters in Tuesday’s Spring Election
Death Notices for Sunday, April 3
County Jail guard, now fired, accused of providing alcohol, marijuana to murder suspect
Torcaso's Shoe Repair has closed in Lake Geneva, remaining open in Kenosha
When he was named interim president, Rizzo followed the Rev. Paul Hartmann, who had been serving temporarily and part-time as president after Patrick Moynihan, the previous school president, was placed on administrative leave last October.
Currently, Rizzo also serves as head football coach at SJCA, a role he has held since the beginning of the 2019 high school football season. Prior to that, Rizzo, a Tremper graduate, was the head football coach at Bradford from 2013-17.
Rizzo started as an educator in Kenosha Unified schools in 2004. His experience included posts as a special education teacher and dean of students before he began his post as SJCA middle school principal in 2018.
In Tuesday’s statement Rizzo said, “I have enjoyed the past few months serving as interim president, and I’m grateful for the archdiocese’s confidence in me to continue to lead and further strengthen the academy, so we can secure a bright future for Catholic education in Kenosha.”
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from the St. Joseph boys basketball team's regional championship season
St. Joseph Sectional Semifinals
St. Joseph senior Andrew Alia eyes the basket before shooting a free throw Thursday night during a WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinal against Milwaukee Academy of Science at West Allis Central. The Lancers lost 65-56.
Mike Johnson
St. Joseph Regional Champions
The St. Joseph boys basketball team celebrates its regional title after defeating Williams Bay, 76-54, in a WIAA Division-4 regional final Saturday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
Mike Johnson
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
St. Joseph's Matt Schulte hits a free throw to give the St. Joseph boys basketball team a three-point lead during a Metro Classic Conference game against The Prairie School on Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 60-54.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
St. Joseph’s Matt Schulte, left, fights for a rebound against The Prairie School’s Kaleb Shannon during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 60-54.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
St. Joseph’s Peter Stapleton, right, shoots against The Prairie School during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game earlier this season at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers received a No. 2 seed in the Division-4 field when the WIAA released its boys basketball playoff brackets Sunday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
St. Joseph senior Caiden Lecce, left, makes a move to the hoop during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game earlier this season against The Prairie School at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The second-seeded Lancers face top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science in a WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinal.
SEAN KRAJACIC,
Kenosha News
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
St. Joseph senior wing Andrew Alia, right, draws a foul during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game against The Prairie School earlier this season at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. In a 75-49 WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal victory over Johnson Creek on Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium, Alia scored 20 points and in the process moved into second place on the City of Kenosha's all-time boys basketball scoring list. Second-seeded St. Joseph advanced to host sixth-seeded William Bay in a regional final Saturday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
Former UW-Parkside women's basketball coach and St. Joseph girls basketball standout Jenny Knight-Kenesie helps coach the St. Joseph boys team during a Metro Classic Conference game against The Prairie School on Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 60-54.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia, center, goes up for a shot against The Prairie School's Ashe Oglesby, left, and Jayce Jaramillo, right, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 60-54.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
Former Carthage women's basketball player and The Prairie School girls basketball standout Sammie Woodward, second from right, standing, is an assistant coach for Prairie's boys basketball team. Here, she's seen listening in on the huddle Friday night during a Metro Classic Conference game against St. Joseph at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 60-54.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
St. Joseph’s Andrew Alia, left, shoots over The Prairie School’s Ashe Oglesby during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
St. Joseph's Caiden Lecce, left, shoots against The Prairie School's Jayce Jaramillo during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers won, 60-54.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL
St. Joseph senior Andrew Alia shoots over a defender during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game against The Prairie School on Feb. 4 at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. On Monday, Alia was named Division-4 honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
01072022-KN-BB-SL_SJ-GSP
St. Joseph's Matt Schulte, top right, fouls Shoreland Lutheran's Kamare Evans as Evans goes up for a shot Friday night during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game at St. Joseph's Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers, ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, notched a 67-49 victory.
Mike Johnson
01072022-KN-BB-SL_SJ-GSP
St. Joseph's Luke Schuler, right, tries to block the shot of Shoreland Lutheran's Ethan Lindemann on Friday night during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game at St. Joseph's Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers, ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, notched a 67-49 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
01072022-KN-BB-SL_SJ-GSP
St. Joseph's Caiden Lecce, left, drives into the lane against Shoreland Lutheran's Brayden Van de Water on Friday night during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game at St. Joseph's Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers, ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, notched a 67-49 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
01072022-KN-BB-SL_SJ-GSP
St. Joseph’s Andrew Alia, left, shoots the ball over Shoreland Lutheran’s Aiden Erbe, right, during a recent Metro Classic Conference matchup. Alia poured in a game-high 38 points to lead the Lancers, ranked seventh in Division-4 by
WisSports.net, to an 86-77 MCC win Saturday over Whitefish Bay Dominican.
FILE PHOTO, Kenosha News
01072022-KN-BB-SL_SJ-GSP
St. Joseph senior point guard Caiden Lecce, center, drives to the basket against Shoreland Lutheran during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game earlier this season. On Tuesday, Lecce had 20 points and six assists, while senior wing Andrew Alia totaled 28 points, four rebounds and three assists, in the Lancers' 84-68 win over St. Thomas More in a Metro Classic battle between state-ranked teams at the Madrigrano Gymnasium, as St. Joseph took over first place in the conference from the Cavaliers.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
01072022-KN-BB-SL_SJ-GSP
St. Joseph senior Andrew Alia, center, drives to the basket between Shoreland Lutheran's Antonio Moyao, left, and Aiden Erbe, right, during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game in January at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. On Monday, Alia was named Associated Press All-State honorable mention.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
01072022-KN-BB-SL_SJ-GSP
Shoreland Lutheran’s Kamare Evans, left, tries to block the shot of St. Joseph’s Andrew Alia on Friday night during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game at St. Joseph’s Madrigrano Gymnasium. The Lancers, ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, notched a 67-49 victory.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
St. Joseph vs. Bradford
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia, left, starts the break as Bradford's Keviyon Price gets back on Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game to conclude the first day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Lancers won, 56-43.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
St. Joseph vs. Bradford
Bradford's Keviyon Price, left, looks to go up for a shot against the defense of St. Joseph's Andrew Alia on Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game to conclude the first day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Lancers won, 56-43.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
St. Joseph vs. Bradford
St. Joseph's Eric Kenesie, left, defends Bradford's Jamisen Young on Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game to conclude the first day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Lancers won, 56-43.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
St. Joseph vs. Bradford
St. Joseph’s Andrew Alia, left, puts up a shot over Bradford’s Keany Parks on Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. Caiden Lecce scored 18 points to lead the Lancers to a 56-43 victory over the Red Devils to conclude the first day of the classic.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
St. Joseph vs. Bradford
St. Joseph’s Caiden Lecce (4) dribbles against the defense of Bradford’s Keviyon Price (15) on Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game during the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. Lecce scored 18 points to lead the Lancers to a 56-43 victory over the Red Devils to conclude the first day of the classic. Price led Bradford with 21 points.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.