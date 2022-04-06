Matt Rizzo named St. Joseph Catholic Academy president; had been serving in interim role

Matt Rizzo has been appointed to the role of president of St. Joseph Catholic Academy by Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kathleen Cepelka said, “Our months-long search brought us to the conclusion that the most qualified candidate is right here with us in Matthew Rizzo.

“His experience, professionalism and ability to bring people together toward a common vision will help St. Joseph Catholic Academy continue its legacy of excellence.”

Rizzo was previously the middle school principal at SJCA before being appointed interim school president in January. SJCA High School Principal Bridget Bartholomew has taken on academic leadership of both the middle school and high school.

St. Joseph Catholic Academy is a comprehensive 3K through grade 12 Catholic college preparatory school, comprised of two academic campuses designed to educate the whole child. It is comprised of two campuses located at 2401 69th St.

When he was named interim president, Rizzo followed the Rev. Paul Hartmann, who had been serving temporarily and part-time as president after Patrick Moynihan, the previous school president, was placed on administrative leave last October.

Currently, Rizzo also serves as head football coach at SJCA, a role he has held since the beginning of the 2019 high school football season. Prior to that, Rizzo, a Tremper graduate, was the head football coach at Bradford from 2013-17.

Rizzo started as an educator in Kenosha Unified schools in 2004. His experience included posts as a special education teacher and dean of students before he began his post as SJCA middle school principal in 2018.

In Tuesday’s statement Rizzo said, “I have enjoyed the past few months serving as interim president, and I’m grateful for the archdiocese’s confidence in me to continue to lead and further strengthen the academy, so we can secure a bright future for Catholic education in Kenosha.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.