Matthew Rizzo appointed St. Joseph Catholic Academy interim president

For many years Matthew Rizzo has led young Kenosha athletes to success.

Today he begins a new chapter, leading young students at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

Rizzo, who had been serving as middle school principal at SJCA, was recently appointed interim president of the school by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

He will continue in his role as head football coach at the school, a role he has played since the beginning of the 2019 football season.

According to a press release from the Archdiocese, Bridget Bartholomew, SJCA high school principal, will temporarily take on middle school leadership.

St. Joseph Academy is a comprehensive 3K through grade 12 Catholic college preparatory school. It is comprised of two campuses located at 2401 69th St.

As interim president, Rizzo follows the Rev. Paul Hartmann who had been serving temporarily part-time as president. Patrick Moynihan, the previous school president, was placed on administrative leave last October.

Moynihan replaced former St. Joseph President and High School Principal Robert Freund, who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Freund retired after holding the dual role of SJCA president and principal since 2017 and serving as high school principal since 1999. Freund had been a teacher, coach and administrator at St. Joe's since 1993 and also worked there between 1981 and 1985.

Rizzo had been an educator in Kenosha Unified schools since 2004. His experience included posts as a special education teacher and dean of students. He began his post as SJCA middle school principal in 2018.

Extensive sports experience

A familiar face in Kenosha athletics, Rizzo played football for Tremper High School under longtime Trojans head coach Frank Matrise Jr. He then served as an an assistant under Matrise before taking the head football coaching job at Bradford High School.

Rizzo led the Red Devils for five seasons, from 2013-17, compiling an overall record of 20-28 and guiding the team to three berths in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division-1 playoffs.

He joined the St. Joseph football coaching staff as an assistant for the 2018 season, then took over as head coach prior to the 2019 season.

Rizzo will serve as SJCA president while a search for a permanent president is conducted by the Archdiocese. During this time a transitional board of directors to replace the one that was disbanded last October will also be appointed.

Regarding his new appointment Rizzo said, “I am thankful for the archdiocese’s trust and confidence in me to lead the academy into a future holding exciting possibilities, goals and achievements for us all to take great pride in, bringing us even closer as a community.”

