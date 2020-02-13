Matthias Academy finds initial home at St. Benedict's Abbey in Bristol

Matthias Academy, a nonprofit day program for adults with mild to severe disabilities, will open on the grounds of St. Benedict’s Abbey in Bristol next fall — less than two years after Liz Pumala introduced the idea and began raising funds.

“We have officially secured a location for the academy, and we plan to open our doors in the fall of 2020,” Pumala said.

“It’s a beautiful and serene setting and an ideal location for us as we look forward to having students from both states at the academy. This place is everything we could have asked for in a starting location while we continue to raise funds for our dream facility.”

St. Benedict’s Abbey, 12603 224th Ave., is located on the shores of Benet Lake. The academy will be located in a 20,000-square-foot building on the property.

“We have some work to do to prepare the building for our students, and we plan to get renovations underway in April,” Pumala said. “Our initial staff members have toured the building, identified room usage and determined renovation and equipment needs to allow us to provide the highest quality program.”

Individualized programs