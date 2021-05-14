Maurer, Lundgren to be honored in Arbor Day programs in Kenosha

The City will host Arbor Day commemorations Monday for two community leaders who died in 2019: Bea Lundgren and Sen. John Maurer. Programs for both in 2020 were postponed last year due to the pandemic.
Lundgren will be honored with the planting of a Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple tree at Library Park at 11 a.m. Monday. Maurer will then be honored with the planting of a Magnolia tree at the Washington Park golf course at noon.
An Arbor Day program for Norman P. Siler will take place later this year. Details for Siler’s Arbor Day program will be announced at a later date.
Bea Lundgren
Lundgren died Feb. 1, 2019, at the age of 100. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Lundgren went on to earn a Master’s degree in Education from UW-Milwaukee. She taught at Sunnyside Elementary School (later Grevenow) until her retirement in 1983. During her time as a first and second-grade teacher, she was passionate about teaching children to read. Lundgren volunteered at her church and for many causes and organizations, particularly those devoted to social justice and community service.
John Maurer
Maurer died on March 31, 2019. He was 96. Maurer served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 until 1945. He went to Europe to command a B24 “Liberator” as part of the 15th Air Force. After the war, he attended Marquette University, after which he became an airline pilot with United Airlines.
He served as Pleasant Prairie Town Chairman, and then was elected state senator. He was appointed Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs in 1985. His accomplishments as Secretary were many and the Department named a building in Union Grove, Maurer Hall, in his honor.
Norman P. Siler
Siler died on March 22, 2019, at the age of 74. He served in the United States Air Force as a weather observer in the Air Defense Command from 1965-1968. Following his service, he attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He then worked from 1970 to 1987 in a variety of positions at Chicago & Northwestern Transportation Company, including brakeman, conductor, ultrasonic rail inspector and chief operator of a track geometry measuring system.
Siler later worked as a Kenosha Area Transit service attendant and he served on the Transit Commission from August 2017 until the time of his death.
Arbor Day has been celebrated in the United States since 1872. In Wisconsin it is traditionally celebrated on the last Friday in April. This marks the 39th consecutive year that Kenosha has been recognized as a member of Tree City USA, through its progressive forestry policies and programs. The National Arbor Day Foundation sponsors the Tree City USA program.
The public is welcome to attend all the Arbor Day programs.
Earlier this year, the City honored four community leaders who died in 2020 during an Arbor Day Commemoration on April 30. Those honored included: Robert R. Bonn, Cynthia G. Fredericksen, Ray Forgianni and Ralph J. Tenuta.