Maurer, Lundgren to be honored in Arbor Day programs in Kenosha

The City will host Arbor Day commemorations Monday for two community leaders who died in 2019: Bea Lundgren and Sen. John Maurer. Programs for both in 2020 were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Lundgren will be honored with the planting of a Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple tree at Library Park at 11 a.m. Monday. Maurer will then be honored with the planting of a Magnolia tree at the Washington Park golf course at noon.

An Arbor Day program for Norman P. Siler will take place later this year. Details for Siler’s Arbor Day program will be announced at a later date.

Bea Lundgren

Lundgren died Feb. 1, 2019, at the age of 100. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Lundgren went on to earn a Master’s degree in Education from UW-Milwaukee. She taught at Sunnyside Elementary School (later Grevenow) until her retirement in 1983. During her time as a first and second-grade teacher, she was passionate about teaching children to read. Lundgren volunteered at her church and for many causes and organizations, particularly those devoted to social justice and community service.

John Maurer