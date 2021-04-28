 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May 6 Virtual program to discuss risks, signs of strokes
View Comments

May 6 Virtual program to discuss risks, signs of strokes

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Aurora Health Care, in cooperation with the Burlington Public Library, is planning an online program about the risks and warning factors of suffering a stroke.

The program is scheduled to be held via Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6. It will cover the definition of a stroke, types of strokes, treatments, warning signs, risk factors, and what to do if you spot a stroke in progress.

To register, go online to www.aurora.org/events, keyword: stroke. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

The new study reveals that COVID affects more than just your lungs, even months later. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert