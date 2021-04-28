May 6 Virtual program to discuss risks, signs of strokes

Aurora Health Care, in cooperation with the Burlington Public Library, is planning an online program about the risks and warning factors of suffering a stroke.
The program is scheduled to be held via Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6. It will cover the definition of a stroke, types of strokes, treatments, warning signs, risk factors, and what to do if you spot a stroke in progress.
To register, go online to www.aurora.org/events, keyword: stroke. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.