May is Mental Health Month: Be kind to your mind

Kenosha County residents are encouraged to Be Kind to Your Mind by attending a series of free virtual presentations celebrating mental health month in May.

We are facing unprecedented times and want to focus on helping improve your mental health. Many people are feeling anxious, stressed, depressed and lonely. You are not alone.

“It’s important to take care of our physical health during the Stay at Home Order to help protect ourselves from COVID-19,” said Kari Foss, Kenosha County Behavioral Health manager. “Our mental health is also important, not only during this time, but every day.”

Join one or all the presentations to learn different strategies to help get through these difficult times:

May 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.: Mental Health and Video Gaming with Aaron Wanserski, Video Gaming Outreach Director, Center for Suicide Awareness.

May 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.: Facing Our Fears with Compassion and Courage: Managing Anxiety Amidst Uncertainty with Clare Lewandowski, PhD., LP, Clinical Psychologist and Behavioral Health Supervisor, Kenosha Community Health Center.

May 28 from 2 to 3 p.m.: Meditation and Self-Care with Nicole Gustafson, MS, LPC, Therapist/Student Support Counselor, Gateway Technical College.