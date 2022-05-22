Mayor Antaramian talks Kenosha road repairs, rebuilds and other projects

If you ask citizens what their top requests are from the city, road repairs certainly are high on the list.

The seasonal extremes in temperature, coupled with the wear and tear from traffic means there are no shortage of roads that need to be repaired in the city. The goal is to try to get the worst roads and highest volume roads repaired each year, but projects are limited by available funding.

To help pay for the projects, we look for funding opportunities wherever we can. The City of Kenosha is actively applying for funding opportunities for planned projects through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a federal program with funds managed through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The City also seeks other grants to assist with infrastructure projects.

What determines the priority to get a street repaired? The City rates the roads as one criteria to help determine which ones are next in line for improvements. The ratings are based on the condition of the roads, but other factors also are considered such as average daily traffic and access to locations including schools and hospitals.

In 2022, the City has budgeted $32 million in infrastructure projects, including 14.7 million focused on roads, bridges and sidewalks and $17.3 million in flood control management. In addition, the City maintains parks, the airport and transit infrastructure.

Two major streets in Kenosha are in the midst of complete reconstruction, spread out over several years. The reconstruction of 60th Street is on track to be completed next year. This year’s work focuses on Pershing Blvd. to 50th Street. The 60th Street project began in 2018 and encompasses 38th Avenue to Green Bay Road. This phase of the project also includes upsized storm sewer to help alleviate the flooding in the Forest Park neighborhood. One-way traffic eastbound will be maintained throughout the construction zone, which is anticipated to continue through November.

Work began in 2018 on reconstruction of all of 22nd Avenue within the city limits. The project is being done in phases, with completion scheduled for 2026. This year’s work is taking place between 81st and 85th Streets. One-way traffic will be maintained throughout the construction zone, which is anticipated to continue through November. Once completed, 22nd Avenue will be reconditioned from city limit to city limit.

The City of Kenosha has 728 total lane miles of streets, and those streets need periodic resurfacing, This year’s resurfacing projects include the start of a two-year project on Pershing Boulevard from 75th Street to 60th Street. Concrete street and joint repair also takes place throughout the season.

In addition to repairs and resurfacing, the city continues to work to improve safety for drivers. Two major intersections will receive improvements in the next several years, thanks in part to a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The intersections of 39th Avenue and Washington Road and 30th Avenue and Washington Road will have signal and intersection configuration improvements. There also will be a signal upgrade at 52nd Street and 39th Ave. These upgrades aim to reduce the number of accidents at these busy intersections. All three projects are currently in varying stages of design.

The city is already making plans for future projects, with design work beginning for 39th Avenue between 60th Street and 52nd Street. The city received a WisDOT surface transportation program grant for the project, which is slated to begin construction in 2025.

In addition to roads, the City has completed a number of projects related to flood control management, including the construction of stormwater basins. Problems with flooding are much more common in older neighborhoods, while newer developments are required to have stormwater management plans.

The Kenosha Engine Plant Stormwater Basin project will serve the redevelopment of the Chrysler site and also will benefit surrounding neighborhoods with their future storm water improvement needs. The Georgetown basin helps reduce flooding near Pick ‘n Save on 75th Street and in the neighborhoods north of Pick ‘n Save and south of 67th Street.

Work is proceeding on a $17.3 million flood control management project including a storm water basin expansion and related storm sewer improvements to help reduce flooding near 75th Street and 40th Avenue. as well as the neighborhood to the north of that area.

The City’s efforts in flood control recently were recognized by an award from the American Public Works Association (APWA), as “Project of Year” for the Georgetown and Chrysler stormwater basins and the improvements made to support the McKinley neighborhood. These projects have also received an Engineering Excellence State Finalist Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and a Local Award for Excellence from the Wisconsin Association for Floodplain, Stormwater, and Coastal Management. The City teamed up with the local consulting firm of Ruekert & Mielke, Inc. to provide the City with these much needed improvements.

I am very proud of our team of Public Works employees and their dedication to maintaining and improving the City’s infrastructure.

The status of the projects is updated on the City web site, so citizens may be advised how to best avoid construction zones – or find detours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0