Mayor calls LaMacchia comments `irresponsible,' says alderman is remorseful
Mayor calls LaMacchia comments `irresponsible,' says alderman is remorseful

Mayor John Antaramian responded Tuesday night to Ald. Rocco LaMacchia's recent social media post that went viral and appeared to encourage rioting in Kenosha, drawing not only local but national attention to a city that was still in the process of healing from the aftermath of police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"I am aware of comments made by Fifth District Alderman Rocco LaMacchia on a recent Facebook post and other questionable social media posts he has made in recent months. Frankly, I am very disappointed with him. The alderman's comments were irresponsible, misguided, and counterproductive to our city's efforts to heal and build a better Kenosha.

Facebook controversy: Kenosha Alderman LaMacchia's posts comment called racist

"The past several months have been difficult for our city. There is nothing remotely funny about rioting or the implied racism behind “jokes” like those posted by Alderman LaMacchia.

"His social media posts do not reflect what the City of Kenosha or this Administration stand for. Residents from every corner, age, and cultural group of Kenosha have been working hard to heal and lead our city to a better place. It is important that our elected officials lead by example to help that effort and to ensure that Kenosha is safe and welcoming to all.

LaMacchia apologizes for social media post, vows to learn from mistakes

"Alderman LaMacchia has expressed remorse to me for his comments. I expect him to demonstrate that remorse and leadership beyond just words. The alderman assured me that he will take immediate steps to learn about implicit bias and pervasive racism. He stated he will learn and grow from this challenging experience. I will hold him to that commitment."

MAYOR John ANTARAMIAN

Antarmian

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
