Mayor: City committed to Uptown rebuild

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said the city is committed to rebuilding the Uptown neighborhood after the unrest of 2020.

The area was beset by looting and burning during the unrest of August 2020. Many businesses were destroyed and others left the area. In addition, a fire just weeks before the riots leveled a storefront on the east side of 22nd Avenue. And, off 63rd Street, the failed Brassworks development sits mostly idle.

Antaramian says the Uptown neighborhood is already starting to rise from the ashes with a myriad of projects underway to rebuild and expand the area.

He said city is committed to working to take steps to rebuild the neighborhood in many ways.

“We are moving forward,” Antaramian said. “There’s a lot of things going on and a lot of interest from the private sector.”

New grocery store

Antaramian highlighted Gorman and Company, which is developing the Uptown Lofts to offer retail, affordable residential space and a much-needed grocery store.

“That will help deal with housing, and on the first floor there will be a number of retailers including a grocery store,” he said. “This is the first step. ... We’re very, very excited. You’ll have some housing that will start this year, some commercial that will start this year and a grocery store.”

Ald. Jan Michalaski, who represents the area, said he believes the grocery store will be a start. “It will be a small grocer,” he said.

Michalaski said the Gorman development is good for the community.

“I’m hopeful,” he said. “The influx of people moving into the spaces will help any commercial projects on the first floor.”

Plans for former bank building

Antaramian said the former Brown National Bank Building, 2240 63rd St., will be at the center of the Uptown area. The city owns the building.

Representatives from the city’s colleges and universities — the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, Herzing University and Gateway Technical College — along with community-based partners plan to occupy the building to provide a number of resources for young people in and around Uptown.The city purchased the building from Tirabassi Investments in Kenosha and is working with Clark Dietz Engineering and Partners in Design Architects, both of Kenosha, to transform the old bank to fit new needs.

The building has been vacant for nearly a decade.

Antaramian said the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy (KELA), which is anticipated to open later this year, will help to develop the talents of middle and high school students as well as young adults who live in older neighborhoods. It’s a key component of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood and will help create a pipeline of local talent to area colleges and future employers.

“The four colleges will all have staff at that facility to work with the neighborhood,” he said. “There’s three different nonprofits working in the bank building. The school district will be there for job employment programs in the summer and thing like that; the YMCA is going to be running a middle school program; and the Mahone Foundation will be working with programs for high school aged and older individuals. ... The Brown Bank becomes a feeder into the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood but it also is in the Uptown area.”

New library coming

Antaramian also highlighted a new children’s library planned for the neighborhood. He said the city is committing $1.25 million in federal stimulus funding to help fund this library.

It will be located just blocks away from the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy in the new Uptown Lofts building on 22nd Avenue.

“This is separate from the Uptown Library. The Uptown Library will still be there and it won’t be a replacement for it,” he said. “It’s tied to it but it’s not a replacement. The new library will cater to students in graes K through 5.”

Michalski said he believes in Uptown and the best is yet to come.

“I believe Uptown will rise from the ashes like a phoenix, and I think it’s in the process of doing so,” he said. “It’s in the center of the town and a lot of very good people living around there who are very community minded.”

