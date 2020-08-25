Mayor granted emergency powers

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor John Antaramian was granted additional authority Tuesday by the Common Council to respond to civil unrest and rioting taking place in the city of Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

Those powers, as outlined in the Code of General Ordinances for the city, are:

• To assemble all department heads for the purpose of forming an advisory body to offer advice upon the need for and to supervise emergency services.

• To contract with other units of government for the use of manpower and equipment.

• To contract with private industry, leasing services, manpower and equipment.

• To order all city employees to immediate active duty.

• To order city departments to concentrate their manpower and equipment in a given area or areas.

• To authorize any city-owned or leased property to be made available as emergency shelters, food and water service and dispensing areas, hospital, morgues, bases of operations and the like.