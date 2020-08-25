Mayor granted emergency powers

Mayor John Antaramian was granted additional authority Tuesday by the Common Council to respond to civil unrest and rioting taking place in the city of Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.
Those powers, as outlined in the Code of General Ordinances for the city, are:
• To assemble all department heads for the purpose of forming an advisory body to offer advice upon the need for and to supervise emergency services.
• To contract with other units of government for the use of manpower and equipment.
• To contract with private industry, leasing services, manpower and equipment.
• To order all city employees to immediate active duty.
• To order city departments to concentrate their manpower and equipment in a given area or areas.
• To authorize any city-owned or leased property to be made available as emergency shelters, food and water service and dispensing areas, hospital, morgues, bases of operations and the like.
• To order city employees and equipment to be utilized in the transportation of equipment, supplies, food, water, materials, messages and the like from place to place to assist any governmental, Red Cross or like charitable agency within the city.
• To terminate ordinary city services.
• To terminate the operation of any city licensed business.
• To order a curfew for the general public or any segment of the general poubloic in all or any position of the city.
• To close any street, park or public facility within the city.
• To close the harbor or the airport.
• To prohibit railroad traffic within all or any portion of the city.
This power was granted for 72 hours, or through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
The Kenosha News has requested a list of these emergency powers and how long they will be in effect.
