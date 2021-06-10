Mayor, legislators dismayed after state committee cuts $10M for proposed Kenosha innovation center

Wanggaard also expressed disappointment, but agreed with Ohnstad on other funding avenues.

“Luckily, the governor has $2.5 billion to rebuild the economy, and this seems like the perfect fit for the ARPA funds,” Wanggaard said of the proposed innovation center. “Rep. Samantha Kerkman and I have already sent a letter to Governor Evers asking him to use ARPA funds for this important project.”

Kerkman could not be reached for comment.

Mayor remains hopeful

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said while the committee’s decision was a setback, he remains hopeful that the funding can be restored.

“We’re still working on the budget process so we’re going to continue to work with the legislature to get it back in,” Antaramian said. “I’m still very optimistic.”

The city’s request for $9.75 million in funding from the state represents half the cost of the proposed center, which the city would then match.

“We’re still hopeful our Legislature will reinstate the funding,” he said. “We still believe that this will happen and still believe that the funding will be there in the end.”