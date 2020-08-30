Mayor seeks $30 million from state to rebuild Kenosha

Next steps local

The mayor said that that the next steps were to listen to community and to rebuild and redevelop.

The mayor later toured the sites of the damage in an effort to reveal the side of Kenosha that could be shown in a respectful way as the community tries to heal.

“I want to walk you through the Uptown so you can see the damage done and talk to you about the buildings that are so historic and we’re sad that they’re gone,” he said. “But also … that we will rebuild.

“This is a can-do community. We have survived years of different situations happening,” he said, including economic meltdown that resulted in the Rust Belt of the 1970s to Chrysler Corp.’s pullout leading to thousands of layoffs in Kenosha in the late 1980s into the 1990s.

“This community is resilient and it works together. But it needs to come together again stronger. And, we will do that,” he said.

David Andrea, whose family has owned the business of the same name for more than a century, spoke about the community of diverse races, ethnicities, faiths, businesses and interests that make up Kenosha.