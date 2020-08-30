 Skip to main content
Mayor seeks $30 million to rebuild Kenosha
  • Updated
mayor

The mayor announces his request for state assistance 

 Terry Flores

Mayor John Antaramian announced today he is requesting $30 million from the state and Gov. Tony Evers to rebuild the Uptown, downtown and areas of Kenosha that absorbed the destruction following peaceful protests that turned violent last week.

The mayor made the announcement during a visit to Uptown.

He also said he wanted to "clear the air" about the National Guard.

"The National Guard came as soon as they were able," he said, adding he made the request through the county. "The Guard was here the next day."

He said Evers responded "immediately to our request."

(We will have more soon for online and print.) 

