Mayor seeks $30 million to rebuild Kenosha

Mayor John Antaramian announced today he is requesting $30 million from the state and Gov. Tony Evers to rebuild the Uptown, downtown and areas of Kenosha that absorbed the destruction following peaceful protests that turned violent last week.

The mayor made the announcement during a visit to Uptown.

He also said he wanted to "clear the air" about the National Guard.

"The National Guard came as soon as they were able," he said, adding he made the request through the county. "The Guard was here the next day."

He said Evers responded "immediately to our request."

