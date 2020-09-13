Mayor to unveil action plan for Rebuilding Kenosha

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will announce an action plan for Rebuilding Kenosha at a news conference Monday at noon at the Civil War Museum.
He will be joined by Katherine Marks, the city's community outreach coordinator, and Pastor Roy Peeples of Turning Point Life Church.
It is open to the media but it is not a public meeting.
The Kenosha News will cover and report on the plan online and in Tuesday's newspaper.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.