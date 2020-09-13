 Skip to main content
Mayor to unveil vision for action plan for Rebuilding Kenosha
Mayor to unveil vision for action plan for Rebuilding Kenosha

  • Updated
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will announce his vision for an action plan for Rebuilding Kenosha at a news conference Monday at noon at the Civil War Museum.

He will be joined by Katherine Marks, the city's community outreach coordinator, and Pastor Roy Peeples of Turning Point Life Church. 

It is open to the media but it is not a public meeting. 

The Kenosha News will cover and report on the plan online and in Tuesday's newspaper.

