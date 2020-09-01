 Skip to main content
Mayor: Trump tweet 'completely false," city peaceful, healing
  • Updated
Mayor John Antaramian

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian speaks during a press conference on Thursday.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

In a response to a Tweet issued by President Trump today, City of Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian issued the following response:

“Thank you to those who have reached out to express their concern. I want to dispel the President’s statement that angry mobs were trying to get into my house last night. Nothing of the sort happened. The statement in the President’s video is completely false. The City of Kenosha remains peaceful and focused on healing our community.” 

