Mayor's first community listening session Sunday

Community input about moving the community forward will be heard by city leaders, members of clergy and others at the first of a series of listening sessions Sunday afternoon.
The first session will be held at Journey Church, 10700 75th St., from 2 to 4 p.m.
“The feedback from the community is the stepping stone for the road forward,” Major John Antaramian said at a press conference earlier when he announced the listening sessions.. “We are there to listen. The first part of healing is listening ... not talking, listening ... and that is what we are starting to do.”
Sunday’s listing session will be live-streamed. A link to register is available on the city website: https://www.kenosha.org/visitors/news/694-community-listening-sessions-schedule.
Issues surrounding police and community relations, criminal justice, employment and education will be part of the discussions, as will mental illness.
Feedback from the listening sessions will be “an integral part of part” of the Commit to Action Roadmap, Antaramian said. The “roadmap,” developed in partnership with faith-based leaders and with input from the DOJ, “requires leaders and citizens across diverse sectors and organizations to work collaboratively to identify and implement” changes to “affect core system changes.”
“It is my commitment that the city will review policies and practices related to those four areas to eliminate inequalities so we can achieve better outcomes for our residents,” Antaramian said.
Future listening sessions have also been scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays:
- Sept. 27 at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave.
- Oct. 4 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5400 First Ave.
- Oct. 11 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave.
Sean Feucht performance
