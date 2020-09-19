Mayor's first community listening session Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community input about moving the community forward will be heard by city leaders, members of clergy and others at the first of a series of listening sessions Sunday afternoon.

The first session will be held at Journey Church, 10700 75th St., from 2 to 4 p.m.

“The feedback from the community is the stepping stone for the road forward,” Major John Antaramian said at a press conference earlier when he announced the listening sessions.. “We are there to listen. The first part of healing is listening ... not talking, listening ... and that is what we are starting to do.”

Sunday’s listing session will be live-streamed. A link to register is available on the city website: https://www.kenosha.org/visitors/news/694-community-listening-sessions-schedule.

Issues surrounding police and community relations, criminal justice, employment and education will be part of the discussions, as will mental illness.