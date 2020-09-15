McGhee leaving Boys & Girls Club for Jockey International

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha’s chief executive is leaving the agency to run Jockey International’s corporate philanthropic efforts.

The club announced Tuesday that Jake McGhee will leave by Dec. 1 to become vice president and chief philanthropy officer at Kenosha-based Jockey, overseeing the Jockey Being Family Foundation and community engagement.

A statement from the club said it would immediately begin a nationwide search for a new CEO. McGhee will stay on to help with the transition and selection process.

McGhee was hired as chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club in April 2016. During his tenure, the club’s budget has grown from $2.1 million to more than $3 million, according to a statement from the organization, while its average daily attendance during the school year grew from 67 to about 240.

McGhee was recently awarded the 2020 CEO of the Year Award by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin.

McGhee came to Kenosha as general manager of the Kenosha Kingfish when the Northwoods League baseball team launched in the city in 2014. He left the club for the Boys & Girls Club.