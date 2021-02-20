McGuire authors Main Street Recovery bill

MADISON — The Wisconsin State Assembly earlier this week passed Assembly Bill 2, enacting key provisions from the Main Street Recovery Package authored by Rep. Tip McGuire, as well as to allow deductions for expenses paid with PPP loan funds.
McGuire, a Democrat, represents the City of Kenosha.
“I was proud to author the Main Street Recovery Package, and I could not be more pleased to see these important tax benefits for working families and small businesses pass the Assembly,” he said in an emailed press release.
The Main Street Recovery Package allows working families who lost income in 2020 due to reduced hours or lost employment due to COVID-19 to qualify for the earned income tax credit. This provision was included in Assembly Bill 2, and if it’s is passed into law, working families will be able to use their 2019 earned income on their 2020 returns to help more Wisconsin families earn this important credit.
The package also provides that grants issued by the state using CARES Act funds are not taxable as income by the state.
Assembly Bill 2 included these key economic development provisions of the Main Street Recovery Package to incorporate relief for small businesses. The bill also ensures that grants from the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant program, which was similarly instituted by Gov. Evers for COVID-19 relief but did not use CARES Act funds, are also not taxable.
Assembly Bill 2 also includes a provision allowing businesses to deduct expenses paid with PPP funds. McGuire authored an amendment capping these deductions at $250,000, allowing the state to create a $200 million grant program to provide immediate relief for struggling small businesses.
While this cap was not included in the final product, McGuire supported the final bill to ensure that PPP deductions were available for local small businesses.
“Frankly, I was disappointed that the Assembly declined the opportunity to improve this plan, and give faster relief to the businesses that need it most,” McGuire said. “However, I am glad that at the very least, the small businesses in our communities that received PPP will getting a tax benefit in their time of need.”