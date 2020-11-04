McGuire excited with Assembly victory

The message on the campaign trail, McGuire said, was one of a hard-working approach to his job. He’s confident the voters heard that loud and clear.

“I believe that resonated with the people of our community,” he said. “I also had the opportunity to work with a great many of these people during my time in office.

“This is obviously a very difficult time for people, so there were also a lot of personal connections that were made from people who were struggling to get unemployment insurance, from people who were having difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic. I think having the opportunity to work with people in that capacity helps build trust.”

Following the trend

Both McGuire’s race and the one in District 65, won by incumbent Democrat Tod Ohnstad, seemed to follow the national trend, as the tide shifted at the end Tuesday when absentee ballots were counted.

The number of early ballots that were cast skyrocketed this year, and that normally is heavier with Democratic voters, with Republicans tending to vote in person.