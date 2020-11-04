McGuire excited with Assembly victory

With a hard-fought victory secured in his race for reelection in Wisconsin Assembly District 64 late Tuesday night, Democrat Thaddeus Patrick “Tip” McGuire didn’t waste any time in planning for the future.
He went right back to work.
McGuire, 33, of Kenosha, overcame an early deficit against his Republican opponent, Ed Hibsch, 62, of Somers, to pull off a 16,364-12,813 victory.
Hibsch led as early results began to come in, but McGuire pulled away late when absentee ballots were tabulated.
“I am, as always, grateful and honored to represent the people of my home community,” McGuire said Wednesday afternoon. “It really is a tremendous honor, and I take it very seriously.
“We obviously have a lot of work to do to make sure that we are helping our small businesses weather the storm, that we’re helping working families succeed and that we’re keeping our neighborhoods safe and healthy. I’m going to continue working hard every single day for them.”
McGuire, an attorney, sought to retain a seat he won for the first time in the last election. He replaced former Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca when left for a position in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
Hibsch, an entrepreneur and limousine business owner, made his first attempt at a political office.
The message on the campaign trail, McGuire said, was one of a hard-working approach to his job. He’s confident the voters heard that loud and clear.
“I believe that resonated with the people of our community,” he said. “I also had the opportunity to work with a great many of these people during my time in office.
“This is obviously a very difficult time for people, so there were also a lot of personal connections that were made from people who were struggling to get unemployment insurance, from people who were having difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic. I think having the opportunity to work with people in that capacity helps build trust.”
Following the trend
Both McGuire’s race and the one in District 65, won by incumbent Democrat Tod Ohnstad, seemed to follow the national trend, as the tide shifted at the end Tuesday when absentee ballots were counted.
The number of early ballots that were cast skyrocketed this year, and that normally is heavier with Democratic voters, with Republicans tending to vote in person.
“Especially during the ongoing pandemic, I think there were a lot of people who were concerned about if we were going to have very busy polling locations and chose to vote early,” he said. “It certainly is a large percentage of our population who took the opportunity early vote.”
The late-night tabulating of absentee ballots took centerstage with the Presidential election — and because of state law, clerks in Wisconsin can’t begin that process until Election Day, which led to the long delays.
As he prepares for his next session in the Assembly, McGuire said changing that law is something he would entertain looking into.
“I think that’s certainly something we should consider, and perhaps it doesn’t have to be (in place) for every election,” McGuire said. “Perhaps it’s something we should permit more flexibility, for cases like this when we have a very large amount of absentee ballots. It’s not like we didn’t know that going into it.
“I’m willing to talk it over with other legislators to see what people are thinking, what concerns people would have to changing it and kind of looking at every side of the issue.”
