McGuire introduces 'Buy American' legislation package

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, has introduced legislation to ensure that Wisconsin tax dollars go toward promoting American and Wisconsin job creation:
- LRB-3753, the Buy American Act, requires the state to purchase goods that are — to the greatest extent possible — made in the United States.
- LRB-3779 amends Wisconsin’s state constitution, which currently requires that stationary purchases be awarded to the lowest bidder. This legislation requires that Wisconsin purchase from the lowest bidder operating in the state, unless no Wisconsin-based companies submit bids.
“I am excited to introduce the Buy American package of bills today,” McGuire said in a news release, “We have an opportunity to use the purchases that the state of Wisconsin is already making to create quality, family-supporting jobs here in our state to grow the middle class.”
The bills received support of state and local union officials.
“This Buy American legislation is a common-sense bill that would prioritize made-in-the-USA goods in our state and local communities’ procurement processes," said Stephanie Bloomingdale, president of the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO. "This will encourage economic growth, boost American manufacturing and support America’s workers and middle class."
“Thank you to Rep. Tip McGuire for introducing a 'Buy American' bill that will help protect American manufacturing and the American middle class,” said Hunter Scott, vice president of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 66, who lives in Racine.
“As a shop chair and a worker in a manufacturing environment, I know firsthand that we make great products in Wisconsin and in the USA that can go toe-to-toe with any foreign product. Our taxpayer dollars should go toward buying American-made goods and services whenever and wherever possible.”
