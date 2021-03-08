McGuire joins lawmakers in introducing Equal Rights Amendment to state constitution

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, helped introduce an Equal Rights Amendment to the Wisconsin State Constitution on Monday.

He joined Sens. LaTonya Johnson and Jon Erpenbach, as well as Reps. Sara Rodriguez, Jodi Emerson, Lisa Subeck, Lee Snodgrass, and Dora Drake in introducing the legislation

Wisconsin’s Equal Rights Amendment, LRB-0031/1, establishes equal rights on the basis of sex, gender identity, race, color, sexual orientation, disability, religion, national origin, marital status, family status, age, ancestry, or any other immutable characteristic.

“I am proud to join my colleagues today in introducing this important change to the Wisconsin State Constitution,” said McGuire, “Our constitution is our statement of values to the world. Our state and our nation were founded on equal justice under the law, and our constitution should reflect that.”

The federal Equal Rights Amendment passed through the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 12, 1971, and through the U.S. Senate on March 22, 1972. As the Amendment went to the states for ratification, many states took the opportunity to establish an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitutions as well.