McGuire seeks re-election in the 64th Assembly District

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, has announced his re-election campaign for the 64th Assembly District.

The district includes much of the City of Kenosha, the Village and Town of Somers, the Village of Elmwood Park, and parts of the Village of Mount Pleasant and the City of Racine.

The fall election is Nov. 3.

“My primary goal in the legislature will continue to be making sure that our working families can live safely and thrive in our economy,” he said. “That begins with supporting the local small businesses and workers that are the backbone of our community.”

This past session, Rep. McGuire introduced the Buy American Act (Assembly Bill 963), which would provide a preference in state and local government contracts for goods manufactured in the United States. He also worked with Republicans to develop common-sense legislation that would protect the rapidly eroding Lake Michigan shoreline.