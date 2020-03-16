Meals available for seniors during coronavirus outbreak

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services is transitioning to a frozen meal program in response to the coronavirus.
Katie Oatsvall, executive director, said the changes are being made to help contain the spread of COVID-19 among the senior population.
“Coronavirus is especially serious for our seniors,” Oatsvall said. “At KAFASI we are doing everything we can to keep essential services available while protecting all involved.”
Senior dining sites will suspend all operations until further notice. However, KAFASI will offer free weekly frozen meal pick up at the following sites beginning Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.:
Tuesdays: KAFASI, 7730 Sheridan Road
Wednesdays: Westosha Senior Center, 19200 93rd St. Bristol
Thursdays: Parkside Baptist Church, 2620 14th Place
Fridays: New Life Bible Church, 112 W. Main St., Twin Lakes
“We ask seniors to call ahead and place their order at KAFASI, 262-658-3508. Each pick up will include five frozen meals with beverages and crackers. There is no fee for food but a donation of $3 per meal is requested,” Oatsvall.
There will be no change to the Meals on Wheels program.
“While we have suspended all group activities and classes until further notice, our most essential service will still delivery hundreds of meals daily through Meals on Wheels,” Oatsvall said.
Other programming will also continue, Oatsvall said.
“Our IAA (Information, Assistance and Access) services, Friendly Visitor and Volunteer Transportation Services will ensure seniors still have access to care, companionship and transportation,” she said.
“Our county health director has informed us that as long as we bring services to seniors and limit their need to go out, we will be protecting them while ensuring they have access to essential services.”
Oatsvall is asking for the community’s help by volunteering or providing financial support.
“KAFASI relies on 600 volunteers annually,” Oatsvall said. “However more than 85 percent of our volunteers are over age 70. We want to ask those in lower risk categories to consider assisting KAFASI through Meals on Wheels deliveries and at senior dining pick up sites.”
For more information on how to help, call 262-658-3508. For more information about services, visit www.kafasi.org.