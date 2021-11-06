Meals on Wheels program desperately in need of volunteer drivers

These are lean times for Meals on Wheels.
The organization that provides at-home meal delivery for home-bound seniors and other adults throughout the Kenosha area is experiencing a severe shortage of volunteer drivers.
Twice this week, eight of its 30 routes were without drivers. Making sure no one went without a meal, volunteers doubled their deliveries and program staff pitched in to drive.
While seasonal shortages are not uncommon, the agency is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of volunteers, reports Heather Bieniarz, operations manager for Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc.
“In the past we might need an extra five, but right now we could use up to 40 volunteers. Part of our concern is that we don’t want to overburden the volunteers we do have,” she said.
A KAFASI program, Meals on Wheels operates five days a week, serving hot meals to seniors in the city and county of Kenosha. Currently drivers are needs in several areas of the county.
Bieniarz says that the agency lost about 50 percent of its workforce during the pandemic. “Some came back, but not enough,” she said.
Reasons for the volunteer shortage include being at high risk for COVID, a change of schedules or lack of availability. “People may be staying home more than usual,” she said.
Meals on Wheels benefits both volunteers and clients, Bieniarz said.
“The program provides nutritional support for those who don’t cook for themselves and don’t want to go to a nursing home,” she said.
“Being a volunteer is a great way to connect to your community and be part of something meaningful. “It’s important to support the people who have supported our community.”
The hot or cold meals are delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each route consists of eight to 14 stops which takes between one and one-and-a-half hours.
Meals on Wheels is casting a wide net for new volunteer drivers, through email blasts, public service announcements and online media platforms. Prospective volunteers can call KAFASI at 262-658-3508 or register online at www.kenosha.com.
“It’s about making sure people know the opportunities are there,” Bieniarz said. “And we could really use the help!”