Meals on Wheels program desperately in need of volunteer drivers

These are lean times for Meals on Wheels.

The organization that provides at-home meal delivery for home-bound seniors and other adults throughout the Kenosha area is experiencing a severe shortage of volunteer drivers.

Twice this week, eight of its 30 routes were without drivers. Making sure no one went without a meal, volunteers doubled their deliveries and program staff pitched in to drive.

While seasonal shortages are not uncommon, the agency is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of volunteers, reports Heather Bieniarz, operations manager for Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc.

“In the past we might need an extra five, but right now we could use up to 40 volunteers. Part of our concern is that we don’t want to overburden the volunteers we do have,” she said.

A KAFASI program, Meals on Wheels operates five days a week, serving hot meals to seniors in the city and county of Kenosha. Currently drivers are needs in several areas of the county.

Bieniarz says that the agency lost about 50 percent of its workforce during the pandemic. “Some came back, but not enough,” she said.

