Meat cutter from Kenosha Texas Roadhouse competes for $20,000 in national competition

A Kenosha meat cutter is one of more than 30 contestants competing in the Texas Roadhouse restaurant qualifier in the first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge, facing off against opponents at the Kenosha Ice Arena on Thursday morning.
The Meat Cutting Challenge is an annual event, with Texas Roadhouse meat cutters from the restaurant's five regions competing to win the national grand prize of $20,000 and the title of Meat Cutter of the Year. If contestants pass the qualifying round, they’ll move on to the semifinals and final competition in February in Nashville, Tenn.
Elias Gutierrez, who has worked at the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse for 15 years, said he’s competed for more than a decade in the event and has reached the semifinals in past years.
“I’m feeling good, but a little nervous,” Gutierrez said. “I’ve been practicing a long time. I want to be in the finals.”
Despite his nerves, Gutierrez said he was going for gold.
“I hope I can make it (Thursday), I’m excited,” he said. “I hope I win.”
Aly Creighton of Texas Roadhouse said the last time the franchise held the competition was two years ago, as it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Creighton said the competition keeps the restaurant's meat cutters sharp, so to speak.
“They compete to be the best of the best in our company,” Creighton said.
Amanda Gutierrez, a product coach with Texas Roadhouse, said meat cutters are the backbone of the Texas Roadhouse restaurants.
“The competition is really Texas Roadhouse’s best way to celebrate our meat cutters,” Amanda Gutierrez said. “We couldn’t run the business without our meat cutters. It’s definitely an art, what they do.”
Each participant will receive 30-40 pounds of beef to cut, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye. Meat cutters will be judged on quality, yield and speed, with the winner being the cutter to yield the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time.
In past years, the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse would hold a luncheon after the competition, with all the meat cut during the competition. However, that won’t be possible this year due to health and safety concerns.
Instead, Bartley Carlson, owner of the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse, said the restaurant will be hosting a donation night on Oct. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. in which 10 percent of guests’ food purchases will be donated to Komets Youth Hockey with the presentation of a flyer.
More information can be found at the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse Facebook page, or by calling 262-857-7700.
WATCH NOW/IN PHOTOS: Bullen Middle School Ice Bucket Challenge 2021
Students dumped buckets full of water on teachers and staff Friday morning, Oct. 1, during Bullen Middle School's annual event.
The Ice Bucket Challenge is part of school's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program to encourage positive behavior at the school.
Bullen students could use Paw Points they earned to purchase a chance to dump an ice cold bucket of water over a teacher's head.
