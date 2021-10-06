Meat cutter from Kenosha Texas Roadhouse competes for $20,000 in national competition

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They compete to be the best of the best in our company,” Creighton said.

Amanda Gutierrez, a product coach with Texas Roadhouse, said meat cutters are the backbone of the Texas Roadhouse restaurants.

“The competition is really Texas Roadhouse’s best way to celebrate our meat cutters,” Amanda Gutierrez said. “We couldn’t run the business without our meat cutters. It’s definitely an art, what they do.”

Each participant will receive 30-40 pounds of beef to cut, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye. Meat cutters will be judged on quality, yield and speed, with the winner being the cutter to yield the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time.

In past years, the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse would hold a luncheon after the competition, with all the meat cut during the competition. However, that won’t be possible this year due to health and safety concerns.

Instead, Bartley Carlson, owner of the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse, said the restaurant will be hosting a donation night on Oct. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. in which 10 percent of guests’ food purchases will be donated to Komets Youth Hockey with the presentation of a flyer.