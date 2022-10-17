Meat cutters to compete at Kenosha Ice Arena in Upper Midwest Challenge

Thirty-six meat cutters from across Upper Midwest will try to prove they are a “cut above the competition” as they compete in Kenosha this week in the first round of the Texas Roadhouse Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.

Two meat cutters from Kenosha will be among the competitors starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Kenosha Ice Arena, 7727 60th Ave.

More than 20 other Wisconsin meat cutters will be competing in Thursday’s event, hailing from communities across Wisconsin. Wausau, Green Bay, Waukesha, Wausau, Sheboygan, Appleton, West Bend, New Berlin, Lacrosse, Eau Claire, and Madison all have candidates for vying for chance to advance to the semi-finals.

This year’s Kenosha candidates are Elias Gutierrez and Eloy Martinez. Each will be working on about 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye.

Judges will determine the winner by quality, yield and speed in the timed cut-off, with the winner being the cutter to yield the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. All cutting is done at 38 degrees Fahrenheit to assure the freshest quality of meat.

Gutierrez is a longtime meat cutter at the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse with 16 years under his belt. He’s competed for more than a decade in past events, include last year’s, and has reached the semifinals before.

Top scoring challengers in the region will advance to the semifinals where they’ll compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2022 national competition. The semifinals and final competition will be held in March. The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $25,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

“It’s really an art,” says Ted Koehn, Texas Roadhouse product coach. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”

Each meat cutter is responsible for hand cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse. In an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in a 35-degree walk-in cooler.

The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program, created in 2001, to recognize daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters.

More information can be found at the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse Facebook page, or by calling 262-857-7700.