Meat production facility evacuated following ammonia leak; no one injured

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Firefighters responded to an ammonia leak that forced employees inside a meat production facility to evacuate the plant Monday night.

The incident was reported at 5:59 p.m. inside an engine room at Fair Oaks Farms, 7600 95th St., in the LakeView Corp. Park, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

“They had accountability for everybody (evacuated) right away,” Andrews said. No illnesses or injuries were reported. The cause of the leak was not immediately known.

Along with the fire department, a hazardous materials team at the plant also responded. Authorities notified businesses nearby to stay away from the area and closed road access to the site within a six-block radius while crews worked to contain the leak, he said. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

Andrews said officers could smell the odor emanating from about a half mile away at 95th Street and Green Bay Road where they had closed off access to the plant.

The ammonia used at the meat packing facility is in liquid form for refrigeration, he said. The business is a supplier to restaurant chains and food companies.

