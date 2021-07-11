 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medicare Minutes offering virtual Medicare advice programs
View Comments

Medicare Minutes offering virtual Medicare advice programs

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Medicare Minute virtual presentations are being offered monthly by the Kenosha County ADRC, starting from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29. These programs provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics. July’s Medicare Minutes will focus will be Trouble Shooting Medicare Coverage Problems. 

SHIP-branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert