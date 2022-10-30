Meet Kenosha Unified's new superintendent: Jeffrey Weiss sits down with the Kenosha News

Jeffrey Weiss took the reins as superintendent of the Kenosha Unified School District on Oct. 3.

He has worked in education since 1994, when he was a substitute teacher in Kenosha Unified. In 1995, he took a full-time position at Zion-Benton Township High School as an English/reading specialist. His began his career in education leadership in 2003 when he served as a subschool principal at Washington Park High School in Racine.

Other leadership roles for Weiss have include supervisor of English/language arts, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent for elementary education in the Racine Unified School District, and as superintendent of the Richmond School District in Sussex, Wis. Most recently, before accepting the role at Kenosha Unified, he served as superintendent of the School District of South Milwaukee.

Recently he sat down with the Kenosha News to discuss his new role, the Kenosha Unified School District, his background and more.

Why a career in education?

I had a lot of good role models growing up at home and in school. My mom was a teacher and my dad was on the Board of Education in Racine for 12 years, so I had that basis at home. And I really had a lot of great teachers who inspired me and pushed me and made me want to be like them.

What’s your educational philosophy?

It starts with relationships and knowing that the adults in the school care for you. From there it’s giving all students what they need to be successful.

How do you create safe, equitable spaces in such a diverse district?

Diversity and inclusion have to be a part of all of what we do. I want all students to learn to their highest levels, and when we take a look at what that means, that’s making sure that it really is for all of our students.

Describe the job so far?

It’s a big district, but it’s also a great team. That has probably been my biggest takeaway is that it is a big district with a lot of challenges, but we have an amazing team, amazing educators (and) amazing students who have been great. I’ve been thrilled to come around and meet them and focus on problem-solving and keeping students first in everything.

Any thoughts on the current budget situation?

There’s a lot of unknowns around that right now. We’ve done some things with the community and with the school board, just those simulations. And I think that’s been helpful to understand what the impact of the state budget could be. When we do find out what the biennium budget looks like ... when we do find out what our enrollment, federal numbers are, and how all that fits together ... most likely, we’re are going to be looking at some cuts. It’s going to be a challenge.

Is it something you’ve had to face?

Yes, it is. Again, being a larger district, there’s more zeros.

What made you pursue leadership roles?

I was at Zion-Benton Township High School, and the superintendent there at the time was Gary Fields. I really admired him as a leader. I liked the innovations that he was talking about and putting in place, and that really got me thinking about going into leadership.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I believe that a good leader is able to build consensus (and) that a good leader doesn’t always have to have the answer, but knows how to do work with people to find it. One of my favorite sayings is that “I may not have the answer, but I believe the answer is in this room”. And I really do believe that’s probably a good mantra.

How have your experiences prepared you?

This is my 10th year as a superintendent, so there’s a lot of that experience behind me. That is really helpful. When issues come up, I’ve got my experiences to draw upon, whether it’s budget ... or whatever it happens to be. Having that background makes a huge difference.

One of the things that I was working on in South Milwaukee was an artificial field. The football field was in bad shape (and) facilities needed improvement. Just seeing people, businesses, parents, the school itself, board members rallying around a cause to provide something for students was a positive learning experience for me.

What does a superintendent’s day look like?

In all the districts I’ve been in, it is a lot of meetings. In order to collaborate and really understand an issue or what people are saying, it takes time to listen and look for common ground.

How do you approach people who express concerns?

I think listening to understand is the first step (to) understand what people’s concerns are. And ... having meaningful discussion, meaningful conversations.

How do you make connections with the community?

It’s just trying to get (to) events. I just came from Red Ribbon Week kickoff, so those types of community events.

What are your goals for the role?

I think it’s too early right now, just to say I’m coming in with these goals. Right now, I’m doing a lot of fun fact finding, asking questions (and) looking for areas where we can align.

What does it mean to be superintendent of KUSD?

To be a superintendent here is an incredible opportunity. I went into administration to have a greater impact, greater positive impact on more students. This really is the pinnacle of that, so it means a lot.

What made you want to work for the district?

A lot of it was the was having kids who went (to school) here and knowing the area, and having connections in the community.

What’s your favorite part about the district?

I think all the options for students ... I think it’s tremendous

Which schools did you attend growing up?

I went to (St. Edward) in Racine through fifth grade. I then went to Racine’s McKinley Middle School and Park High School.

Who was your most memorable teacher?

My third grade teacher, Mrs. Clemente. I would watch the evening news in order to come to school the next day and talk to her about what I watched. She made learning fun and real.

Favorite recess game in school?

I broke so many pairs of glasses playing touch football at recess in elementary school. That was by far my favorite.

What was your favorite subject?

Growing up, English was my favorite class. My love of English led me to start my career in education as an English teacher.

What was your least favorite subject?

I would get very frustrated in art class. The vision in my head and my end product never quite aligned.

Your kids graduated from Kenosha Unified?

Yes, from LakeView and then two from Indian Trail.

What is your favorite part about this area?

I really love (Petrifying Springs Park). When I lived in Kenosha, I was just a half mile from there. So I would run there, play with the kids in the park there (and) really got to got to love that area.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I enjoy going on motorcycle rides with my wife when the weather is warm. She would be upset if I didn’t say that she rides her own bike. I love watching sports and attending Brewers, Bucks, and Packer games when I am able.

I just finished reading “Where the Crawdads Sing” a few weeks ago. I’m looking for a new book to read for enjoyment. I am also addicted to watching “Shark Tank” on Hulu. I don’t know exactly what it is about the show that I like so much, but I can’t stop watching it.

Do you have pets?

We have a dog. She is a 3-year-old Kelpie (a miniature German Shepard).

Big Star or Spot?

Yes (to both).

What is some advice you commonly give students?

Get involved in school. Students who are involved in plays, sports, or clubs do better in school.

What’s the best advice that’s been given to you?

Do what you love and love what you do. It doesn’t feel like work if you love what you’re doing.

What’s something you’d like district residents to know about you?

I’m here because I care about kids a lot. And I want to see our community to be as successful as it can be.